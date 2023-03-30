Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gabriel Oghre and Sam Wolstenholme both left Wasps after their mid-season demise

Bristol Bears have signed hooker Gabriel Oghre and half-back Sam Wolstenholme for the 2023-24 season, and handed new deals to nine first-team players.

Oghre, 24, is with French Top 14 club Bordeaux-Begles and Wolstenholme, 23, is at Leicester after both left Wasps following their mid-season demise.

Skipper Steven Luatua is one of eight pack-men to agree terms.

Centre Piers O'Conor is the one backline member to confirm his future.

Props Yann Thomas, Jake Woolmore, Jay Tyack and Max Lahiff have all signed on for Pat Lam's team for next season.

Also signing up are hooker Harry Thacker and Luatua's fellow back-rowers Ed Holmes and Jake Heenan.

"A huge part of our long-term retention plan was to ensure the continuation of our experience and leadership within the group," Lam told the club website.

"To have four Bears centurions, and three players who are about to become centurions re-signing with the club reinforces this plan.

"These players, along with others, have really driven our culture and environment over the last four to six years and will take this to the next level as they continue to mentor the next group of players coming through around the 'Bears Way'.

"As far as recruitment goes, to be able to bring in two very talented young English players in Gabriel Oghre and Sam Wolstenholme, who will add genuine competition amongst the group, is vital for the success of our team."