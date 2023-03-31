Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rio Dyer scored his sixth try of the season for Dragons in his last outing for the region, against Lions in the final round of the Challenge Cup pool stage

European Challenge Cup: Glasgow v Dragons Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live audio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Rio Dyer returns for Dragons at Glasgow as both sides make nine changes in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Wales international prop Leon Brown is also back among the replacements for the visitors to Scotstoun.

The home side welcome back six Scotland internationals.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their partnership in midfield, the centre pair having been named in the Six Nations Team of the Tournament.

Club captain Kyle Steyn returns on the wing while George Horne comes in for Ali Price at scrum-half.

Lock Richie Gray returns from a rib injury, Jack Dempsey joins Rory Darge and Sione Vailanu in the back-row and Scotland prop Allan Dell makes his European debut for the Warriors joining Johnny Matthews and Lucio Sordoni in the front row.

Two further returning Scotland internationals, George Turner and Simon Berghan are named among the replacements.

Dyer takes over the Dragons 14 jersey from Jordan Williams, who switches to full-back where he replaces Angus O'Brien - unavailable as he prepares to welcome his second child with his wife.

Inside centre Max Clark and left-wing Jared Rosser complete a re-shaped back line.

A new-look front row sees prop Aki Seiuli pack down against his former club, alongside hooker Bradley Roberts and prop Chris Coleman.

Ben Carter comes into the second row while Aaron Wainwright and Taine Basham return in the back row.

Dragons' Sio Tomkinson is suspended for the game, having been banned for three weeks following his red card against Ospreys.

Glasgow, fresh from an impressive 38-26 United Rugby Championship away win at Munster, are seeking a second successive Challenge Cup quarter-final having finished second in Pool A after recording three wins from four matches.

Dragons scraped through Pool B with a 31-31 draw at Emirates Lions and a 21-15 success at Section Paloise enough to see them progress in fifth place.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: "Glasgow were very impressive and did some stuff that no-one does to Munster away last weekend.

"They play a great brand of rugby and it's an opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best in the league."

Glasgow: Oliver Smith; Kyle Steyn (capt), Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Cole Forbes; Domingo Miotti, George Horne; Allan Dell, Johnny Matthews, Lucio Sordoni, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Rory Darge, Sione Vailanu, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: George Turner, Nathan McBeth, Simon Berghan, JP du Preez, Lewis Bean, Ryan Wilson, Jamie Dobie, Tom Jordan,

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes, Max Clark, Jared Rosser; Will Reed, Rhodri Williams (capt); Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, George Nott, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Huw Taylor, Sean Lonsdale, Ben Fry, Lewis Jones, Ioan Davies,

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)

Assistant referees: Adrien Marbot & Benoit Rousselet (France)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (France)