Women's Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Sunday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Sarah Hunter calling time on her stellar 141-cap Test career was a poignant moment for two reasons. It marked the end of an era for the number eight and the England set-up, but it also points to a new future and the beginning of a World Cup cycle.

That cycle will culminate with a home World Cup on English soil in 2025, when the hosts will want to go one better than last year's crushing final defeat by New Zealand.

England began the defence of their Six Nations title with a thumping victory over Scotland in Hunter's hometown of Newcastle last Saturday.

Hunter's send-off was fitting for a trailblazer - but who will pick up the baton in the future? BBC Sport takes a look at five players to watch in a new era for the Red Roses.

Holly Aitchison

Holly Aitchison will wear the number 10 jersey against Italy

The fly-half is certainly not a newcomer to the international stage. The dynamic distributor has deployed at inside centre for most of her England career, which is where she started the World Cup final.

But with Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland both injured, Aitchison has been moved to 10.

She helped Saracens to a third title from fly-half last season and her ability to take the ball flat and bring her outside backs into the game is excellent.

Aitchison impressed against Scotland as she led the attack with fluidity and attacked potential gaps in the opposition defences.

With England wanting to play a more expansive game, 26-year-old Aitchison has a chance to stamp her authority on the position beyond the current tournament.

Mackenzie Carson

Mackenzie Carson won three caps for Canada before switching to England

Players switching international allegiances is nothing new in rugby.

Former Canada prop Mackenzie Carson has made the move to represent England, who she is eligible to play for through her mother.

England have issues at prop as loose-head Hannah Botterman is injured and Vickii Cornborough is missing the tournament for personal reasons. On the other side of the front row, tight-head Laura Keates is also injured and Shaunagh Brown has retired.

Carson previously played against England in 2018, in one of three Canada caps she earned, but she was able to fill the void and start for England against Scotland after spending at least three years away from international rugby.

She was influential as England dominated the set-piece and powerfully overturned several scrums in Newcastle.

Ella Wyrwas

Ella Wyrwas came off the bench to play against Scotland on the opening day of the women's Six Nations

The Saracens scrum-half has been rewarded for her impressive form for Saracens with a place in Simon Middleton's squad.

She was named ahead of former England regular Leanne Infante in the 23-player squad to face the Scots.

Wyrwas came on for Lucy Packer just after the hour mark in Newcastle and injected pace into the England attack as the Scottish defence began to tire.

While Packer, who started the World Cup final, remains first choice number nine, Wyrwas will be hoping to build on her club form when she is given the chance to impress off the bench.

Emma Sing

Emma Sing has won three England caps

Emma Sing has bags of talent and it is testament to her ability that she is in a squad which includes some of the deadliest finishers in world rugby.

If England have problems in the front row, it is the opposite in the back three, which is extremely competitive.

Abby Dow, Jess Breach and Claudia MacDonald are experienced operators at Test level, with 81 caps between them.

MacDonald has moved from scrum-half to wing, where she was devastating against the Scots with two stunning tries.

At 22-years-old, Sing still has her best years in front of her, with all the raw ability to force her way into the side.

Nancy McGillivray

Nancy McGillivray is a member of the England Under-20s squad

Exeter Chiefs centre Nancy McGillivray began her career in Hong Kong, where she also played sevens.

The speed and step she developed on the sevens circuit has aided her development and she is one of the most exciting runners in the Premier 15s.

She was taken off relatively early in the the under-20s win over Scotland, which suggested she may be in Middleton's plans after Amber Reed's injury in the senior game.

She has not been named in the squad to face Italy, but will travel with the side as a non-playing reserve as she continues to learn the ropes.