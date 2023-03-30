Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Seb Atkinson has featured eight times in the Premiership since his switch to Gloucester

Gloucester centre Seb Atkinson has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Cherry & Whites since joining from Worcester Warriors last October.

"We've been really impressed by his drive and ambition to develop," head coach George Skivington said. external-link

"He's grasped the opportunities in front of him. He's a mature young man with a big future ahead of him and he's an exciting prospect for us."

Gloucester have not disclosed the length of Atkinson's new deal at Kingsholm.