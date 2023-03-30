Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland scored one try in a sobering loss to England last weekend

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 1 April Time: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app, and follow live text commentary

Scotland have named an unchanged side and bench for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales in Edinburgh.

The Scots opened with a 58-7 defeat at defending champions England, while Wales were buoyed by an impressive 31-5 win at home to Ireland.

"We felt the performances from the starting 15 and also the replacements, who brought a lot of energy, was enough to give them another opportunity to show some of the green shoots that we showed last week against England," said head coach Bryan Easson.

Chloe Rollie claimed a consolation try for Scotland - who have not won a match since February 2022 - as England racked up 10 of their own in Newcastle.

"I think from an attack point of view, we fired some good shots," added Easson. "However, we can be a little more clinical when we get opportunities.

"From a defensive point of view we had some really good sets and England did have to work for everything that they got. We did put them under pressure, especially that first 20 and last 10.

"We've reviewed quite closely; we've taken a lot of the positives from that, and we put it into this weekend."

Scotland lost every Six Nations match last year, going down 24-19 to Wales in Cardiff after opening up a 19-7 lead.

Another painful loss to the Welsh followed at the World Cup in October, with Keira Bevan kicking an 84th-minute penalty to seal an 18-15 victory.

Scotland did prevail in their last Six Nations home meeting with Wales, scoring four tries in a 27-20 success at Scotstoun in April 2021.

"When you're at home that is when you throw in the performances that your home crowd can be proud of," said Easson.

"The atmosphere is always outstanding and we really want to make it a feel-good venue for us, but difficult for any opposition coming."

Scotland: C Rollie, C Grant, E Orr, M Smith, F McGhie, H Nelson, C Mattinson; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, L O'Donnell, L McMillan, R Malcolm, R McLachlan, E Gallagher.

Replacements: J Rettie, A Young, E Clarke, E Donaldson, E Sinclair, M McDonald, B Blacklock, L Musgrove.