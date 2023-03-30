Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ken Owens has played 11 games for Scarlets this season, featuring in all four European Challenge Cup pool matches

European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Sharks Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 31 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales captain Ken Owens returns to the Scarlets side for Friday's round of 16 European Challenge Cup game against Brive in Llanelli.

British and Irish Lions hooker Owens is back from Six Nations duty as one of two personnel changes.

Flanker Aaron Shingler comes in on the blindside to replace the injured Dan Davis.

A back-row reshuffle also sees captain Josh Mcleod switch to openside for the knockout tie.

Two more members of Wales' Six Nations squad, prop Wyn Jones and fly-half Rhys Patchell, return to the Scarlets squad as replacements.

The Welsh side's back division remains unchanged from last Saturday's impressive 32-20 United Rugby Championship victory against Sharks and includes wing Steff Evans, who is the Challenge Cup's leading try scorer with five.

Scarlets scored a total of 124 points as they secured their place in the last 16 with four wins from four to finish top of Pool B.

Brive snatched the final qualification spot in Pool A by beating Cardiff Rugby 37-24 in round four, their only Challenge Cup win so far this season.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "It is a big occasion, last weekend was a big one with the Sharks and the calibre of team they brought and this is another.

"Knockout rugby is great, you want to be part of the knockout stages of Europe and the boys are looking forward to it.

"Brive will come here and make it difficult for us. They are going to be very physical, they have excellent line-out defence, one of the best in the Top 14, and they fight hard at the breakdown.

"The boys are working hard, we have prepped well and are expecting a tough challenge."

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Ken Owens, Javan Sebastian, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod (capt), Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Wyn Jones, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Ioan Nicholas.

Brive: Nic Krone; Arthur Bonneval, Nico Lee, Sam Arnold, Kevin Fabien; Stuart Olding, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Daniel Brennan, Lucas Da Silva, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Mesu Kunavula, Lucas Paulos Adler, Rodrigo Bruni, Said Hireche (capt), Retief Marais.

Replacements: Motu Matu'u, Nathan Fraissenon, Wesley Tapueluelu, Renger van Eerten, Sacha Gue, Paul Abadie, Tom Raffy, Seta Tuicuvu,

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (England)

Assistant referees: Harry Walbaum & Wayne Falla (England)

TMO: Steve Leyshon (England)