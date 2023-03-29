Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harrison Keddie made his senior Dragons debut in 2016

Captain Harrison Keddie and prop Lloyd Fairbrother are among seven players who have agreed new Dragons contracts.

The deals are the first to be finalised by any of the four Welsh regions after they were cleared to begin re-signing players earlier this month.

The signing of contracts had been on hold because of financial issues in Welsh rugby.

Dragons will reveal the five other players who have signed deals throughout Thursday.

Back-row Keddie, 26, has made 107 Dragons appearances since coming product through the club's academy, with head coach Dai Flanagan describing him as the best non-international player he has worked with.

Prop Fairbrother, 31, has made 162 Dragons appearances since joining from Exeter Chiefs in 2014.

Both players have signed what Dragons described as long-term deals.

Flanagan revealed last week that Dragons had offered new contracts to 12 players, including Wales forward Ross Moriarty.

More to follow.