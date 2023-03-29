Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sioned Harries scored Wales second try after coming on as an early replacement for Gwen Crabb against Ireland

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham has made one personnel and two positional switches for Saturday's second Six Nations game in Scotland.

With lock Gwen Crabb ruled out for the remainder of the tournament by a knee injury, Georgia Evans switches from flanker to the second row.

Sioned Harries is the one new face from the five-try win over Ireland, coming in at number eight.

Bethan Lewis switches to blindside flanker to make way for Harries.

"This team deserves the opportunity to build on the performance against Ireland for what we know will be a tough challenge away in Scotland," said Cunningham.

"While it was one of the best performances we have produced as a team in Cardiff there are plenty of areas to improve on. We have worked on those facets all week.

"We have been forced into one change due to Gwen Crabb's injury and the coaches, players and staff are all incredibly disappointed for her after she worked so hard to get back on the field.

"Gwen will get all the support she needs from us and I know she will be back."

More to follow.

Scotland: TBC

Wales: C Keight; L Neumann, H Jones (capt), K Lake, C Williams-Morris; E Snowsill, K Bevan; G Pyrs, K Jones, S Tuipulotu, A Fleming, G Evans, B Lewis, A Callender, S Harries

Replacements: C Phillips, C Hope, C Hale, N John, K Williams, F Lewis, L George, H Bluck

Match officials

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand)

Assistants: Beatrice Benvenuti & Maria Pacifico (Italy)

TMO: Leo Colgan (Ireland)