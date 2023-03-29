Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England captain Owen Farrell limped off during Saracens' Premiership win over Harlequins last weekend

Saracens expect Owen Farrell to be fit for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Ospreys.

The fly-half limped off in Saturday's Premiership win over Harlequins but Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said he had not been for a scan.

Farrell, 31, trained on Wednesday and if his ankle has no reaction they are "relatively optimistic" he will play.

He appeared to aggravate the same injury that saw him wear a protective boot between games in the Six Nations.

"Owen Farrell took part in some of the training today, so we're relatively optimistic he'll be available for this weekend," said McCall.

"He didn't need a scan, he was much better on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday after the pain. He's trained, so as long as there's no reaction to training, I'm sure he'll be OK.

"He's our captain, he played brilliantly on the weekend, led the team very well, played really well himself, so fingers crossed he'll be available."

Three-time Champions Cup winners Saracens host Ospreys at the StoneX Stadium at 15:00 BST on Sunday, with live match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.