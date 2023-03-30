Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Palframan (left) and fellow prop Adam Brocklebank tackle Freddie Clarke in Newcastle's victory over Gloucester on Friday

Newcastle Falcons prop Richard Palframan has been banned for three games following his dismissal in Friday's win over Gloucester.

The 29-year-old South African was given a red card for contact with the head of Cherry and Whites lock Freddie Clark, 16 minutes into the game.

Palframan accepted a dangerous tackling charge and foul play at a hearing.

He can reduce the ban by one game by attending a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

Subject to attendance of the programme, Palframan will miss Falcons' Premiership matches against Harlequins, Northampton and Sale - with the latter potentially avoided.