Heineken Champions Cup last-16 - Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune says he views Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup knockout game with Leinster as a "huge chance" for him to propel himself back into Ireland contention.

Baloucoune started Ireland's autumn win over South Africa but injury ruled him out of making the Six Nations squad.

But having returned in Ulster's win over the Bulls, he is targeting a place in Andy Farrell's World Cup squad.

"It's been a tough season for me, coming in and out of injury," he said.

"I'm getting back on it now and trying to get as many games in as I can.

"It [possible World Cup selection] is huge. It's always in the back of your head, but you're playing against people in positions I'm fighting for so it's a big game for me to show what I can do."

Having played two games in the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa last year, Baloucoune was handed the biggest opportunity of his international career with a start in Ireland's Test win over the Springboks in November.

However, his hopes of being selected for the Six Nations squad were dashed when he suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem in Ulster's United Rugby Championship defeat by Benetton in January.

Robbed of the possibility of contributing to Ireland's Grand Slam success, Baloucoune is aiming to help Ulster claim a momentous European win over their inter-provincial rivals at the Aviva Stadium and put himself back on Farrell's radar for this year's World Cup in France.

"It's always huge. It's always an honour playing for Ireland. Selection for the World Cup would be amazing and I'll have to build week by week and perform as best as I can," he added.

"I was injured during the Six Nations so this is a huge chance for me to show what I can do against top opposition and top players.

"Some of the guys would say I've timed it right for Europe but it's been tough missing some big games during the year so this is definitely a time when I can go out there and prove myself."

Ulster go into Saturday's last-16 encounter at the Aviva Stadium as clear underdogs with four-time European champions Leinster having won both URC meetings this season.

But Baloucoune echoed Ulster head coach Dan McFarland by saying the northern province believe they can leave Dublin this weekend having secured a quarter-final spot.

"The belief is definitely there. We believe in ourselves and that's all you can do.

"We have past experiences of beating them down there and we'll definitely take that going into this week."

'These are the days you play for' - Ryan

James Ryan (centre) believes Ulster have 'turned a page' in recent weeks

Having lost to La Rochelle in last year's enthralling decider, four-time winners Leinster are the favourites to reclaim the European title this season.

While Leo Cullen's side will be without the injured Johnny Sexton, they are expected to welcome several Ireland internationals back for Saturday's knockout game, including James Ryan, who says he is "raring to go" after returning from the Grand Slam celebrations.

"Knockout rugby, sold-out Aviva. For us in Leinster, this is what we put all the work in for," said the 26-year-old lock, who played every minute of Ireland's triumphant Six Nations campaign.

"These are the days you play for. If you were a little bit tired on a week like this then you'd probably be in the wrong place."

Ryan, who played in Leinster's 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster, says he is expecting an "unbelievably tough" encounter against Dan McFarland's side.

"I remember how close the game was, it could have gone either way.

"Their form has been a little bit up and down but the last few weeks they've turned a bit of a corner.

"They played very well at the weekend, coming from behind against the Bulls, so they will be coming down full of confidence."