Will Rowlands has not played since suffering a shoulder injury on Wales duty in November

Wales lock Will Rowlands is unlikely to play again this season unless Dragons reach the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup in late April.

The 31-year-old has returned to training after four months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

But Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan revealed Rowlands suffered a setback in strength testing last week.

"It was weaker than we thought it would be so that's a setback for Will and us," Flanagan said.

"He's training, he's on the field, he's safe to train but it is a clear marker that he's not ready to play at the moment.

"We knew this strength testing was coming last week and we were hoping for a better outcome but unfortunately that didn't come, so we won't be seeing Will for a little while."

Dragons face a daunting trip to in-form Glasgow in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup on Saturday, 1 April.

If they were to win, a quarter-final would follow on the subsequent weekend, before two final United Rugby Championship games against Ulster on 14 April and Scarlets on 22 April.

The European semi-finals are scheduled for the last weekend in April, with the Challenge Cup final on 19 May.

Asked how long Rowlands might remain out for, Flanagan added: "We'd probably have to qualify for the semi-final and final to see Will Rowlands this season."

It means the second-row, who is out of contract at the end of the season and will reportedly join French side Racing 92, may have played his last game for Dragons.

Flanagan also said JJ Hanrahan has had surgery this week on a longstanding hip injury which will keep the fly-half out for the rest of the season.

Wing Ashton Hewitt has picked up a tricep "niggle" which will rule him out of action "for a couple of weeks".

Captain Harri Keddie will also miss the Glasgow encounter after taking a knock to the head in last Saturday's defeat at Ospreys.

Concussion protocols will dictate the flanker is out of action for at least 12 days, while number eight Ollie Griffiths is also a doubt after tweaking a previous injury.

Meanwhile Wales lock Ben Carter has returned to training but Flanagan is not sure if he will be available to face Warriors.

More to follow.