Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Brown won the last of his 72 England caps in 2018

Former England full-back Mike Brown has signed a new Leicester Tigers deal to remain at the club beyond this season.

The 37-year-old ex-Harlequins back was handed a short-term contract in January as cover during the Six Nations.

He has since played five games and scored two tries, having previously gone 11 months without featuring in the Premiership and been released by Newcastle last summer.

Meanwhile, lock Cameron Henderson, 23, has also signed a "long-term" deal.

Henderson, who was called up to the Scotland squad for the recent Six Nations campaign, has made 32 appearances for the Tigers since arriving in the summer of 2020.

The lock said he was excited to be "building something special" at the club alongside other emerging players, while Brown has spoken about wanting to "set an example to the young lads and help them".

Interim Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth says Brown's "experience has been invaluable".

"The circumstances in which Mike returned were unique and challenging, but you would never have known by the way he has approached each day and this contract is just reward for that hard work," Wigglesworth said.