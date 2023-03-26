Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland and Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg has announced his intention to retire from rugby after the World Cup in France this autumn.

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, recently earned his 100th cap and has scored 171 international points.

Having signed his first professional deal with Glasgow Warriors in 2011, Hogg said a "new career beckons".

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer," he explained.

More to follow.