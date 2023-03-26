Close menu

Stuart Hogg: Scotland full-back to retire from rugby after World Cup

Scotland and Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg has announced his intention to retire from rugby after the World Cup in France this autumn.

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, recently earned his 100th cap and has scored 171 international points.

Having signed his first professional deal with Glasgow Warriors in 2011, Hogg said a "new career beckons".

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer," he explained.

  • Comment posted by Pantheon, today at 14:03

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 14:02

    Hopefully somebody can talk him out of it! Still has a few years left at the top!

  • Comment posted by greggs, today at 14:02

    One more Lions Tour maybe!!

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 14:01

    Amazed it’s taken him this long having been playing Scotland..

    Jokes aside, incredible player and it’s been great seeing him in the prem. will be missed for sure

  • Comment posted by Cardiffblue, today at 14:01

    I thought he had years in him yet, still if he's not happy with the standards he's now achieving then you have to admire and respect his decision to stop playing, and wish him well in in his future.

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 14:01

    A little disappointed to see him go while Scotland are trending up, have always enjoyed his style of play and he's been a huge contributor to their recent success. But also didn't realise he was 31 already. Undoubtedly a Scottish great, 100 tests, captained his country and a Lion. Lets hope the Scots can send him off in style.

  • Comment posted by wariovanmorrion, today at 14:01

    Sad to hear it. Great servant to Scotland over the years and scored some scintillating tries. Type of player to get the fans excited whenever he gets the ball. Sadly it seems injuries/impact on body have taken their toll. A wee half yard off the pace. Thanks Hoggy

  • Comment posted by Gerald Wylie, today at 14:00

    Probably a wise decision in his early days was phenomenal only ever going to be on the wane from here and Kinghorn deserves a decent run at it.

  • Comment posted by allym999, today at 14:00

    Great shame he is retiring. One of the best players in the world on his day.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 13:59

    Class player, great career, finishing at the top.

    • Reply posted by medwaymass, today at 14:02

      medwaymass replied:
      Scotland will be home after the group stages hardly at the top is it

  • Comment posted by peopleshernandez, today at 13:58

    who?

    • Reply posted by KaiserRavusVonDavus, today at 14:00

      KaiserRavusVonDavus replied:
      you are so funny.

  • Comment posted by Wat_Tyler_2_Point_Oh, today at 13:58

    A real asset down here in Devon, and definitely one of the finest players Scotland has ever produced.

    Go well Hoggy.

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 13:57

    A great, great player. Even though I am a Welshman, I am sorry to see him go. And I'm sorry that the Scots almost certainly won't win anything major for the likes of Hogg.

  • Comment posted by Iain with two eyes, today at 13:57

    Top 5 player for Scotland…ever. Great servant. Good luck with future endeavors Hoggy.

  • Comment posted by Raging Bull, today at 13:56

    Well done young man, a great servant to Scottish rugby and to the Lions ethos

