Stuart Hogg: Scotland full-back to retire from rugby after World Cup

Stuart Hogg made his 100th Scotland appearance at home to Ireland this month, leading the team out with his children

Scotland and Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg has announced he will retire from rugby after the World Cup in France this autumn.

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, recently earned his 100th cap and has scored 171 international points.

Having signed his first professional deal with Glasgow Warriors in 2011, Hogg said a "new career beckons".

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer," he said.

"I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game."

Hogg made his Scotland debut during the 2012 Six Nations and was selected for the British and Irish Lions on three successive occasions - in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

His 2017 tour was cut short by a facial fracture, but in 2021 he gained two Lions Test caps against South Africa.

Hogg is aiming for his third World Cup, having played in all five matches in 2015 and in three of the four games Scotland were involved in four years later.

"I couldn't have asked for any more," he said of his career, which included the Pro12 title with Glasgow in 2014-15 and a Premiership and European Champions Cup double with Exeter in 2019-20.

Hogg, Scotland's record try-scorer with 27, was named captain for the 2020 Six Nations but lost the honour last year, with Jamie Ritchie taking over.

Earlier this month, he became just the fourth Scot to reach a century of caps.

"Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever," he said.

"Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France."

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Iain with two eyes, today at 13:57

    Top 5 player for Scotland…ever. Great servant. Good luck with future endeavors Hoggy.

    • Reply posted by 123anon, today at 14:05

      123anon replied:
      Chris Paterson? Finlay Calder? Ian Smith? Gavin Hastings? Gregor Townsend? Ross Ford? Andy Irvine? Gary Armstrong? And you say Hogg is in the top 5 lol

  • Comment posted by Wat_Tyler_2_Point_Oh, today at 13:58

    A real asset down here in Devon, and definitely one of the finest players Scotland has ever produced.

    Go well Hoggy.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 14:11

      Display name replied:
      Out of character signing for the Chiefs. Meant a few quality players had to leave. I think it was a mistake.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 14:18

    How can people criticise any 100+ cap player is beyond me. This guy has put his sport right at the top of his priorities and will always be proud of wearing the scottish shirt. Thank you SH for what you have brought to our game.
    From an Englishman.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 14:38

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      hair transplant, teeth bleached, botox

      it just aint rugby

  • Comment posted by Raging Bull, today at 13:56

    Well done young man, a great servant to Scottish rugby and to the Lions ethos

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 14:08

    Enjoy retirement, from a bok fan. On his day was one of the best 15's around, great to watch. Thought he had a bit left in him but Good to see a player taking the step when he feels the body isn't up to it.

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 14:01

    A little disappointed to see him go while Scotland are trending up, have always enjoyed his style of play and he's been a huge contributor to their recent success. But also didn't realise he was 31 already. Undoubtedly a Scottish great, 100 tests, captained his country and a Lion. Lets hope the Scots can send him off in style.

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 14:05

      NeilT replied:
      "Scottish great" might be true, but it says more about Scotland than Hogg.

  • Comment posted by allym999, today at 14:00

    Great shame he is retiring. One of the best players in the world on his day.

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 14:05

      NeilT replied:
      "His day" being 1st April?

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 14:21

    Hogg almost singlehandedly put some excitement back into watching Scotland, and they have made great progress since then.
    All the best, Hoggy. Thanks for the tries and the memories

  • Comment posted by mumble_myopia, today at 14:13

    Plays exactly the sort of rugby I like watching. Will be very sorry to see him go but he deserves a rest!

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 13:57

    A great, great player. Even though I am a Welshman, I am sorry to see him go. And I'm sorry that the Scots almost certainly won't win anything major for the likes of Hogg.

    • Reply posted by Clodhopper, today at 14:04

      Clodhopper replied:
      To me, this is a rugby thing not a nationality thing. He is a great player and a star of the game whoever he plays for. He' been a joy (and occasionally a nightmare!) to watch for many years. Thanks for all the fun, Mr Hogg.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffblue, today at 14:01

    I thought he had years in him yet, still if he's not happy with the standards he's now achieving then you have to admire and respect his decision to stop playing, and wish him well in in his future.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 13:59

    Class player, great career, finishing at the top.

    • Reply posted by medwaymass, today at 14:02

      medwaymass replied:
      Scotland will be home after the group stages hardly at the top is it

  • Comment posted by wariovanmorrion, today at 14:01

    Sad to hear it. Great servant to Scotland over the years and scored some scintillating tries. Type of player to get the fans excited whenever he gets the ball. Sadly it seems injuries/impact on body have taken their toll. A wee half yard off the pace. Thanks Hoggy

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 14:10

      NeilT replied:
      I think you mean "a wee haggis short of a spurtle".

  • Comment posted by stuart forsyth, today at 14:05

    Fabulous rugby player and all round good guy. Honest to a fault. The kind of guy you'd love to be around both on and off the park. Thanks for the great moments you gave Scotland Hoggy. All the best for the next stage of your career.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 14:23

    Am a wales fan...... sad lose to international rugby as a great player and wonderful to watch. Cheers fella

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 14:14

    Those that play on too long when common sense and the body are telling them otherwise have no idea what they are letting themselves into. Normal club and weekend players often pay bigtime, so no doubt these modern Internationals, will be crawling around when they reach their sixties. Doctors and scientists permitting.

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 14:07

    Disappointing to see him go, its was great to watch you play
    you leave the jersey in a better place
    Good luck

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 14:11

      NeilT replied:
      He certainly does leave the jersey in a better place - on somebody else's back.

  • Comment posted by Gerald Wylie, today at 14:00

    Probably a wise decision in his early days was phenomenal only ever going to be on the wane from here and Kinghorn deserves a decent run at it.

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 14:11

    Top player, sad to see him retire & wish him all the best

  • Comment posted by DanLauraH, today at 14:05

    One of the best (if not the best) northern hemisphere fullbacks of his generation, a real pleasure to watch when he’s on form.
    A real shame to see him go but he’s served Scotland and the Lions well.

