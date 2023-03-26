Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Stuart Hogg made his 100th Scotland appearance at home to Ireland this month, leading the team out with his children

Scotland and Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg has announced he will retire from rugby after the World Cup in France this autumn.

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, recently earned his 100th cap and has scored 171 international points.

Having signed his first professional deal with Glasgow Warriors in 2011, Hogg said a "new career beckons".

"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer," he said.

"I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game."

Hogg made his Scotland debut during the 2012 Six Nations and was selected for the British and Irish Lions on three successive occasions - in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

His 2017 tour was cut short by a facial fracture, but in 2021 he gained two Lions Test caps against South Africa.

Hogg is aiming for his third World Cup, having played in all five matches in 2015 and in three of the four games Scotland were involved in four years later.

"I couldn't have asked for any more," he said of his career, which included the Pro12 title with Glasgow in 2014-15 and a Premiership and European Champions Cup double with Exeter in 2019-20.

Hogg, Scotland's record try-scorer with 27, was named captain for the 2020 Six Nations but lost the honour last year, with Jamie Ritchie taking over.

Earlier this month, he became just the fourth Scot to reach a century of caps.

"Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever," he said.

"Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France."