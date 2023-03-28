Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales began the Women's Six Nations with victory against Ireland for the second year in a row

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue : The Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date : Saturday, 1 April Kick-off : 17:30 GMT Coverage : Live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales began their Six Nations campaign in style with a comfortable bonus-point win over Ireland - so would you pick the same XV to face Scotland?

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has one fitness concern over lock Gwen Crabb, who injured her knee in Saturday's 31-5 victory at the Arms Park.

He will name his side for the trip to Edinburgh on Thursday but you can pick your starting line-up now.

Remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.