Women's Six Nations 2023: Pick your Wales XV to face Scotland

Wales players celebrate beating Ireland in their opening game of the Six Nations
Wales began the Women's Six Nations with victory against Ireland for the second year in a row
Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
Venue: The Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales began their Six Nations campaign in style with a comfortable bonus-point win over Ireland - so would you pick the same XV to face Scotland?

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has one fitness concern over lock Gwen Crabb, who injured her knee in Saturday's 31-5 victory at the Arms Park.

He will name his side for the trip to Edinburgh on Thursday but you can pick your starting line-up now.

Wales XV to take on Scotland

Pick your starting XV for Wales' Women's Six Nations 2023 game against Scotland

