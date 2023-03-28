Women's Six Nations 2023: Pick your Wales XV to face Scotland
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
|Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
|Venue: The Dam Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 1 April Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Wales began their Six Nations campaign in style with a comfortable bonus-point win over Ireland - so would you pick the same XV to face Scotland?
Head coach Ioan Cunningham has one fitness concern over lock Gwen Crabb, who injured her knee in Saturday's 31-5 victory at the Arms Park.
He will name his side for the trip to Edinburgh on Thursday but you can pick your starting line-up now.
Remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.
Wales XV to take on Scotland
Pick your starting XV for Wales' Women's Six Nations 2023 game against Scotland