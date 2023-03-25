Kate Williams is embraced by father Gareth after Wales' win over Ireland

Cardiff Arms Park is a world way from the Royal New Zealand Navy ship Kate Williams should be piloting right now.

But the Welsh turf will forever be special to the 22-year-old warfare officer as it was there where she ran out for her first international cap for Wales.

And what better time than in front of a record home crowd for Wales Women of 4,962 in a convincing 31-5 victory over Ireland in the 2023 Women's Six Nations opener.

"It was massive, I've never played in a game with a crowd like this, the noise was crazy, I loved it," an elated Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

The Swansea-born flanker first came on the radar of Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham 12 months ago after family and friends sent him videos of her in action for North Harbour.

She was invited over for pre-season training in July and was perfectly placed to be called up as injury cover for Alisha Butchers for last year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

A first appearance would have to wait, but such was the lure of the three feathers, Williams took a year's unpaid leave to follow her international dream.

She moved back to Swansea, where much of her family still live, leaving her parents, brother and partner 12,000 miles away.

"Rugby is my favourite thing to do, so I just committed, I came over here in January and have been training with them ever since."

She admits she did not expect her first cap to come so soon.

"I wasn't even expecting to make the Welsh team this year, let alone have my first cap.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, I've only been here two months and all this has happened.

"Anything that comes it a positive and I've been loving my journey so far."

Gareth Williams made the long journey over on Tuesday to surprise his daughter and it turned out to be perfect timing. He was among the hundreds of fans to storm the turf at the final whistle to be the first to congratulate her.

Beaming with pride, he told reporters: "This is the second happiest day of my life, the first was when she was born".

Williams will be further boosted when her partner flies over next Sunday, the day after Wales take on Scotland in Edinburgh.

She was not one of the 24 players to sign professional contracts with the Welsh Rugby Union in January, but she impressed for the development team in two Celtic Challenge matches earlier this year.

Williams is now looking to join Wales' 11-player contingent at leading Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury for the end of the season, and will be looking at whether or not to resume her naval career come December.