Glasgow's Fraser Brown in action against Munster's Jean Kleyn

United Rugby Championship Munster (0) 26 Tries: Coombes, Casey, Wycherley, Nash Cons: Carbery 2, Crowley Glasgow Warriors (28) 38 Tries: Brown, McDowall, Miotti, Forbes, Vailanu Cons: Miotti 4 Drop goal: Miotti

Glasgow secured an impressive 38-26 win over Munster in the URC in Limerick.

Warriors scored 28 unanswered points in the first half with tries from Fraser Brown, Stafford McDowall, Domingo Miotti and Cole Forbes.

Munster hit back in the second half with tries from Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley and Calvin Nash.

Sione Vailanu added to his side's tally in the second half and Domingo Miotti continued his perfect record off the tee to give the visitors the win.

Glasgow had their bonus point in the bag by half-time as they clinched a victory which boosted their chances of a home quarter-final in the end-of-season play-offs.

Munster's remaining two URC games before the knockout stage are in South Africa against the Sharks and the Stormers which puts them in a difficult position as they seek to maintain their league position at this crucial stage of the season.

Franco Smith's side was bolstered by the return of nine of Scotland's Six Nations Squad and they now sit well placed in the table due to their impressive run of form with five wins from their last six matches.

Glasgow struck first, with Brown steering from the back of the lineout maul and burrowing over to get his side off the mark.

Munster dominated the opening exchanges in terms of possession, but could not convert their territory into points.

Stafford McDowall scored Glasgow's second try, finding a gap in Munster's defence and holding off two tacklers to crash over the try line.

Munster looked shell-shocked minutes later as Argentinian out-half Miotti managed to capitalise on the momentum created by Glasgow's dominant pack to stretch over the line before converting his own try.

Glasgow continued to run rampant and capped off an incredible first half with a try from Forbes who sprinted over following a sweeping backs move to send his side in 28 points ahead at the break.

Munster bravely fought their way back into the game through Coombes, who powered over from close range, followed shortly after by replacement scrum-half, Casey, who darted over to inject some life into the struggling Munster side.

Vailanu crashed over for Glasgow's fifth try of the evening and Miotti continued his perfect record off the kicking tee to extend Glasgow's lead even further.

Munster grew into the game too late, but managed to score two further tries from prop Wycherley and winger Nash in the final quarter, earning their side a four-try bonus point but it is Glasgow who came away with a much deserved five points.

Munster: Haley, Nash, Fekitoa, Crowley, S. Daly, Carbery, Patterson, Kilcoyne, Barron, Salanoa, Kleyn, F. Wycherley, O'Donoghue, Hodnett, G. Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, J. Wycherley, Archer, Snyman, Kendellen, Casey, R. Scannell, Zebo.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Forbes, McDowall, Johnson, Dobie, Miotti, Price, McBeth, F. Brown, Z. Fagerson, Du Preez, Cummings, M. Fagerson, Darge, Vailanu.

Replacements: Matthews, Dell, Sordoni, Bean, Samuel, Gordon, G. Horne, Jordan.