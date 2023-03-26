Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sponsors have threatened to withdraw support for Welsh rugby without change

Welsh rugby clubs have voted in favour of major governance change to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) board.

At an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by the WRU in Port Talbot, 282 clubs were eligible to vote on proposals to reform the way the game is run.

The special resolution followed allegations of sexism and misogyny within the WRU.

The resolution required 75% to be passed and received 97.2%.

There were 173 delegates who attended the meeting while 79 proxy votes were received.

Of the 252 votes, 245 were in favour of the resolution and seven votes against.

When the result was announced there was a spontaneous round of applause from the clubs.

Thirty clubs or organisations either chose not to vote or any proxy forms were sent in too late.

The changes were the only matter up for discussion at the meeting inside the Princess Royal Theatre, as the WRU brought the special resolution before its member clubs.

WRU president Gerald Davies opened the meeting in what was described as a "crucial meeting" and "important day" for the organisation.

There were key speakers, including chair Ieuan Evans, with the day described as "going down in Welsh rugby history" and that a positive vote would be "momentous".

Clubs had their chance to ask questions and voice opinions before the vote.

Acting chief executive Nigel Walker had warned the clubs before the meeting the future of the game in Wales was on the line this weekend and major sponsors could walk away from Welsh rugby if the proposals were not voted for.

What the changes mean

The WRU needed the EGM to change the articles of association because the organisation is, in effect, a co-operative of its member clubs.

The existing governing body wanted to "modernise" the WRU's board to include more expertise knowledge and diversity to help run a business with a turnover of almost £100m.

The current board is made up of 12 directors with eight voted into position by the clubs, including the chair, three appointed independent members, including the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair with the final place taken up by the chief executive.

The changes will now allow to double the number of independent members (INEDs) on the board from three to six.

This includes the introduction of an independent WRU chair for the first time, alongside the PRB chair in addition to four separate independent members.

The rise of independent members means the number of elected national or district members will be halved from eight to four.

The fear was the community clubs might have been reluctant to relinquish the perceived power they currently hold.

The WRU can now redress the gender imbalance, with an ambition that at least five of the 12 board members are women, including one of the top two jobs - the chief executive or chair.

Catherine Read, one of the three independent non-exec directors alongside PRB chair Malcolm Wall and Henry Engelhardt, is currently the only female member of the 12-strong board.

The WRU proposals also include a board representative with a specific remit to represent the women's and girls' rugby.

So the new-look WRU board will include:

CEO and independent chair

Four independent non-exec directors (INEDs)

Chair of the Professional Rugby Board (also an INED on appointment) and an elected or appointed or selected representative for the women's game

Four elected national and district council members including chair of the Community Game Board

What happens now?

This is just the first step to reform and redemption of the WRU. Clubs will still have the right to call another EGM with 20% support to review the plans.

The WRU has set itself a deadline of 31 December to have the new members in place but expects the process to be much quicker.

Ieuan Evans will stand down as chairman once a replacement is found, while the search for a permanent chief executive will continue.

The WRU has instigated these changes themselves with Walker and Evans having spent the last month travelling across Wales to explain their proposals to clubs in a bid to drum up support.

There had been an attempt in the WRU annual general meeting in October 2022 to modernise the board by trying to introduce a new independent chair but only 64.5% of clubs voted in favour the motion.

The latest board proposals came in the wake of a catalogue of damaging allegations that saw chief executive Steve Phillips resign.

His interim replacement, Walker, was forced to appear before a Senedd hearing following a BBC Wales Investigates programme that provided allegations of sexism and misogyny within the governing body.

The WRU are still being investigated by an independent taskforce led by former judge Dame Anne Rafferty concerning the culture within the organisation.

What the WRU say

WRU chair Ieuan Evans: "I'm delighted with the support members have shown for the Board's recommendation today.

"We now have a line in the sand from which we intend to move forward purposefully, swiftly and better prepared to serve Welsh rugby's needs.

"This is another historic day in the 142-year history of the WRU.

"From this moment on we will be much better equipped to overcome any challenges we may face and I thank all members for giving us the tools to do a better job on their behalf.

"The repercussions of a positive vote today are nothing short of momentous and I am genuinely excited about the latent potential of our national game at all levels.

"Members have taken the opportunity to pay something forward of huge significance to our great rugby playing country's children… and its children's children.

"We will draft in the very best talent to help our elected Board members. Each with a genuine and heartfelt, interest and love for our game.

"But also with the business expertise, varied skills and acumen to see Welsh rugby soar."

WRU acting chief executive Nigel Walker: "We hope to complete the process for change by December this year, but the first steps will be taken immediately.

"We need a new chair in place first and the recruitment process for INEDs, and of course any potential new CEO, will follow from there, with a natural stage at our AGM in November where the composition of our elected members will evolve due to a number reaching the end of their terms of office.

"This is just the beginning of a journey which will see the trust and faith of a nation in Welsh rugby restored and revitalised.

"There is a lot of hard work ahead of us but this is a genuinely uplifting moment in the history of our game."