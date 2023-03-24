Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Albert Tuisue has scored four tries in 17 appearances for Gloucester this season

Gloucester's Albert Tuisue, Val Rapava-Ruskin and Giorgi Kveseladze have been ruled out for the rest of the season because of injury.

Fiji number eight Tuisue, 29, sustained a "significant hamstring injury" in the home defeat by Leicester on 12 March.

Prop Rapava-Ruskin is to have surgery on a knee problem after the 30-year-old impressed in 16 appearances this term.

Georgia centre Kveseladze, 25, injured a hamstring while on international duty this month.

"We've been hugely unfortunate this season with the injuries we've sustained and losing three more players in such a short space of time is another significant blow to the squad," Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown told the club website.

"Albert, Val and Giorgi have all played key parts in our season and they're equally disappointed to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

"They've all already started their respective returns with our on-site medical team, and we're wishing them all a speedy recovery."