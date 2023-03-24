Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny Sexton hobbled off in the closing stages of Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching win over England because of a groin injury

Leo Cullen has said he does not know whether Johnny Sexton will play again for Leinster this season after being injured in Ireland's win over England.

Sexton, 37, sustained a groin injury late in Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching victory last weekend.

"I don't know is the honest answer," said the Leinster coach about Sexton's prospects of playing again this season.

"I'm not expecting anything. I'm hopeful but I'm not sure unfortunately. He is going to see a specialist."

Sexton had to leave the field after 73 minutes of last weekend's Six Nations game.

The Ireland fly-half will retire after the World Cup in the autumn so there are now concerns that he may not play again for the Irish province.

Leinster are leading the United Rugby Championship and face Ulster in the last 16 of the Heineken European Champions Cup on 1 April at the Aviva Stadium.