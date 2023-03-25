Greg McWilliams says his Ireland side have to "own it, move on and be better" after their heavy 31-5 defeat by Wales in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

Wales raced into a 26-0 lead with a dominant first-half performance.

The hosts added a further score but Ireland improved and were rewarded with a try from captain Nichola Fryday.

"We'll do some soul searching but like any good sports team you are going to have good times and bad," McWilliams said.

"This is obviously a day that is a tough day but we have got to learn from it and get better."

Missing a number of senior players due to injury or involvement in Ireland's Rugby Sevens campaign, McWilliams had said pre-match he was unsure how his team would stack up against a Wales side who were a year ahead in their development as professional players.

The Welsh pack made the most of their power in the early stages and secured a first-half bonus point with scores from Alex Callender, Keira Bevan and Sioned Harries before some slick hands and running allowed captain Hannah Jones to race over.

Player of the match Sisilia Tuipulotu had a try disallowed before driving over to add a fifth try, but Ireland rallied and got a deserved score through captain Friday in the latter stages of the match.

"I'm not going to pretend we are not disappointed. We have got to own that performance. We know where we are," McWilliams added.

"Wales are a little bit further ahead of us, you can see that in their development, they overpowered us in the first half and we have learnt some really valuable lessons.

"Like anything, you have got to learn from those lessons, create a plan and aim to be better the next time you play.

"I thought it was 31-0, so I was happy when I was told it was better than I thought it was.

"It's really hard. You always have to take the next step in any challenge."

Ireland were dominated in the first half but improved after the restart

McWilliams was missing Sevens players such as Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Lucy Mulhall, Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins as Ireland look to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

When asked if the missing players would add some much-needed experience, McWilliams replied: "No, I'm confident with this player group.

"I think we have got some outstanding players in, showing their quality today. I am very happy with the squad we have.

"I think we are better than how we played today, for sure. It was one of those days when things went against us.

"We'll learn from the mistakes and make sure the next time we are in those situations we are going to be better."

We'll get there, it will just take time

Captain Fryday echoed McWilliams' views on the squad and said Ireland "learnt a huge amount" in their Six Nations opener as the team entered their professional era.

"We have blooded new talent, who came on and really stood up," the 27-year-old second row said, who added "our own errors let us down".

"You couldn't tell that hadn't played international rugby before. They fitted in seamlessly.

"For us, we just need more time together. Wales have come off a really good World Cup and are cohesive as a unit.

"We'll get there, it's just going to take some time.

"We are obviously very disappointed with this result but we'll grow and we will build from here."

After their opening-game defeat, Ireland will be massive underdogs as they take on heavy-hitters France in their second match in Cork.