Harvey Biljon's side have now scored 612 league points this season

Jersey Reds ran in 10 tries in a crushing Championship victory at next-to-bottom Richmond.

Winger Will Brown helped himself to a double and nine different Reds players crossed the try-line.

They were 36-0 ahead at the break and the rout continued with Richmond unable to manage even a consolation score.

Ben Burnell and Russell Bennett scored a try each and contributed seven conversions between them as Jersey stay six points behind leaders Ealing.

The Trailfinders were also victorious, winning 50-12 at home to Cornish Pirates, pulling away in the second half after only leading 24-12 at the break, and scoring eight tries in total.

"We were very clinical. To nil them away from home, we're really happy," fly-half Bennett told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The wind in the first half, the boys managed it really well. It was a case of staying in there and grinding them down.

"In the second half, when we had the wind [in our favour], we maybe ran away with it at the end."

Bennett had to wait for his opportunity, with Burnell starting at 10, but said: "Ben's come in and done really well. There's competition across all places and in training, the boys are challenging each other which just pushes us on further."

Jersey are at home to Nottingham in their next game on 1 April and will be looking for a seasonal double after winning 31-22 in the East Midlands in December.