Jack Reeves has scored five tries in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season

Gloucester centre Jack Reeves has extended his contract.

The 22-year-old former England youth international has played 10 times for the Cherry and Whites this season.

He was on loan last term at Major League Rugby side New England Free Jacks, and got his first Premiership start at Sale in November.

"Jack had a great start to the season and it's clear to see he's an exciting player," Gloucester head coach George Skivington told the club website.

"He knuckled down and challenged himself with regular rugby in America and he's come back and put himself right in the picture for first-team minutes."