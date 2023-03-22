Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's trip to France will be the final match of the 2024 Women's Six Nations in what will likely be the tournament decider.

Between them, England and France have won every edition of the tournament since 2016.

In 2024, Ireland will face Les Bleues in the opening game on 23 March, while Wales host Scotland and England travel to Italy in round one.

2024 Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday, 23 March

14:15 GMT: France v Ireland

16:45 GMT: Wales v Scotland

Sunday, 24 March

15:00 GMT: Italy v England

Saturday, 30 March

14:15 GMT: Scotland v France

16:45 GMT: England v Wales

Sunday, 31 March

15:00 BST: Ireland v Italy

Saturday, 13 April

14:15 BST: Scotland v England

16:45 BST: Ireland v Wales

Sunday, 14 April

12:30 BST: France v Italy

Saturday, 20 April

14:15 BST: England v Ireland

16:45 BST: Italy v Scotland

Sunday, 21 April

15:15 BST: Wales v France

Saturday, 27 April

12:15 BST: Wales v Italy

14:30 BST: Ireland v Scotland

16:45 BST: France v England