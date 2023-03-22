Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Neal Hatley has been associated with Bath since 2012 and was the club's head coach for two seasons

Long-serving coach Neal Hatley is to leave Bath at the end of the season to become Australia's scrum coach.

Hatley, 53, will reunite with Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones after working under him for three-and-a-half years during their time with England.

Englishman Hatley first joined Bath in 2012 as a forwards coach and has also worked as the club's defence coach.

In 2020 he was named head coach, before returning to forwards coach this season under head of rugby Johann van Graan.

"I'm honoured to join Eddie and the Wallabies in what's a massive year with the World Cup just over five months away," Hatley said.

"While my focus is here with Bath at the moment, I know there's plenty of potential within the playing group in Australia and I'm looking forward to maximising that when I begin the role."