Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff and Ospreys are leading a late Welsh challenge for the URC play-offs

Wales' regions return to the United Rugby Championship this weekend for the final run to the end of the season.

All four teams sit in the bottom half of the table and face a financial crisis, but have plenty to play for.

Qualification for the URC play-offs and European Champions Cup are still up for grabs as well as the small matter of bragging rights at Judgement Day.

So here is an explanation of just what is at stake in the final three weeks of the regular league season.

Cardiff look Wales' best hope of having someone to fly the flag in the knock-out stages.

But Dai Young knows there is no room for error - starting against bottom side Zebre in Parma on Friday night.

Young's side are currently in tenth place, five points off the play-offs behind Connacht - who host Cardiff in the penultimate week.

Benetton are also in the mix but face three South African sides in their final three games.

Should Cardiff win both of those away games, it could all come down to Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium against the Ospreys.

Young said: "We would like to think we can go to Zebre and get something. If you don't then perhaps you don't deserve to be in [the play-offs].

"If we do win then the Connacht game becomes massive. They are a tough side but hopefully by then we will have some big players back and then who knows, perhaps the script is written to face Ospreys at the Principality [Stadium] to qualify."

Ospreys still have a slim chance of making the play-offs.

They are nine points off the pace but, crucially, their remaining games - including two derbies - are against sides in the bottom half of the table so Toby Booth will know they are all winnable.

Even if a top eight finish eludes Ospreys, there is still the European Champions Cup to play for.

And this is where the three remaining Welsh derbies will take an extra edge.

While players look to impress Warren Gatland ahead of the World Cup, the highest-placed Welsh region will qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

"We know the league position we are in so it's simple, we have to treat each game as a final," said assistant coach Richard Fussell.

They start their run-in against Dragons, who have pride to play for.

Head coach Dai Flanagan said: "It's important that we make sure we don't limp out of the season. It's been a turbulent time but we need to finish strong."

With two derbies remaining, Dragons have the chance to avoid finishing bottom of the Welsh pool by over-taking Scarlets - who they face on the final weekend on Judgement Day.

Scarlets are only five points behind Cardiff in the race for the Welsh Shield and a Champions Cup spot.

But they have arguably the toughest run in, facing Sharks and fourth-placed Glasgow before Dragons.

Ironically beating Sharks this weekend could boost Cardiff's chances of making the URC play-offs.

Remaining fixtures

Cardiff: Zebre (A), Connacht (A), Ospreys (A)*

Dragons: Ospreys (A), Ulster (A), Scarlets (H)*

Ospreys: Dragons (H), Edinburgh (A), Cardiff (H)*

Scarlets: Sharks (H), Glasgow (A), Dragons (A)*

* Judgement Day matches at the Principality Stadium