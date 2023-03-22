Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stephen Myler became Toby Booth's first Ospreys signing when he moved to Wales having left London Irish

Ospreys' former England fly-half Stephen Myler has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Myler, who has one cap, has scored 243 points in 31 games since joining Ospreys from London Irish in 2020.

The 38-year-old previously spent 12 years at Northampton Saints having begun his career playing rugby league at St Helens, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils.

"Don't they say all good things come to an end?" Myler wrote on social media.

"Safe to say it's been a while since I began my professional career and I feel fortunate and privileged to have had a career that has [gone on] for so long.

"But I can confirm that this will be my final season."

Myler began his senior rugby league career at St Helens but did not make a first-team appearance before establishing himself at Widnes, his hometown club.

After a year at Salford he switched codes in 2006 to begin a successful stint at Northampton.

Myler helped Saints win the European Challenge Cup and English Premiership in 2014, during a 330-game, 2,655-point spell at the club which ended when he joined London Irish in 2016.

Myler, whose England appearance came against Argentina in 2013, joined Ospreys on an initial one-year deal but twice extended his contract having proved an influential figure under head coach Toby Booth.

"Stephen has served us with the upmost distinction since signing and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours," Booth said.

"He has done so much for the Ospreys on the pitch, coming up big for us in decisive moments and controlling the game, but his work off the pitch is what has really set him apart.

"During his career, Myler has gained a fountain of rugby knowledge and has always been quick to pass that to youngsters, which has ultimately helped us to move forward as a team."

Myler thanked his family for support "throughout the highs and the lows".

He added: "Team-mates, coaches and backroom staff, I've been privileged to work with some incredible people over the years and made some friends for life.

"A huge thank you to Northampton Saints, London Irish, Ospreys and England Rugby, who have enabled me to pursue a dream.

"A special mention also to Widnes Tigers ARLFC, St Helens, Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils, where I set off on my journey in rugby league.

"And lastly to the supporters. With or against, your unwavering support and passion are what makes the game what it is, what makes it so special."