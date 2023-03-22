Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

New Zealand naval officer Kate Williams is set to make her Wales debut in the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Swansea-born Williams is named among the replacements, having moved back to Wales after the World Cup.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has made several changes, with Carys Williams-Morris moving to the wing.

Bethan Lewis is preferred to the experienced Sioned Harries at number eight, while Keira Bevan returns at scrum-half.

Bevan partners Elinor Snowsill, with Ffion Lewis named on the bench.

Sisilia Tuipulotu, who made her Wales debut the last time the two sides met, packs down in the front row having transitioned from lock to prop.

She is joined by Gwenllian Pyrs and Kelsey Jones.

More to follow.

Wales: C Keight; L Neumann, H Jones (capt), K Lake, C Williams-Morris; E Snowsill, K Bevan; G Pyrs, K Jones, S Tuipulotu, A Fleming, G Crabb, G Evans, A Callender, B Lewis

Replacements: K Evans, C Thomas, C Hale, K Williams, S Harries, F Lewis, L George, H Bluck

Ireland: TBC

Match officials

Referee: Amber McLachlan (RA)

Assistants: Doriane Domenjo (FFR) & Maria Latos (GER)

TMO: Ian Tempest (RFU)