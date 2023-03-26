Ollie Lawrence scored a try for Bath on his return from Six Nations duty with England

Gallagher Premiership Bath:(19) 36 Tries: Redpath, Obano, Cokanasiga, Dunn, Lawrence Pens: Francis Cons: Spencer 4 Exeter:(14) 19 Tries: Kata, Sio, Yeandle Cons: Slade 2

Bath moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a five-try win over Exeter to dent the Chiefs' top-four ambitions at the Recreation Ground.

Cameron Redpath opened the scoring before Solomone Kata and Scott Sio put Exeter ahead.

Beno Obano and Joe Cokanasiga then gave Bath the half-time lead.

Tries from Tom Dunn and Ollie Lawrence stretched their advantage and while Jack Yeandle pulled one back as Exeter stay sixth in the table.

Exeter are eight points behind London Irish in fourth, although they still have a game in hand on the three teams immediately above them. It also continued their poor run of away results, with this their sixth consecutive loss on the road in the Premiership.

For Bath, the win is their first in 2023 and arguably the finest of their season so far as they scored five tries at the Rec for the first time in over a year. They move one point above Newcastle at the foot of the table, as they look to end their campaign on a high.

Redpath - back from Six Nations duty with Scotland - opened the scoring for the hosts with a brilliant solo try eight minutes in. He skipped past a tackle from Sam Skinner to get in behind the Chiefs' line, before producing a turn of speed no one could get near to swan dive in the corner.

Exeter reacted instantly from the restart, taking the ball straight back down the other end for Kata to score from close range and when Obano was sent to the bin for a high tackle on Kata, the Chiefs added a second through Sio under the posts.

Bath, who last won on New Years' Eve, weathered the storm with a player disadvantage and, with 15 restored, grew in strength. As the mistakes started racking up from the Chiefs, they kicked to the corner from which Obano eventually powered over from range.

Three minutes later Cokanasiga got their third on Bath's third visit to the Exeter 22, running onto a kick from Orlando Bailey, as the Chiefs ended the half with five straight penalties in eight minutes.

Exeter's ill-discipline continued and Dunn got the bonus point driving over from a maul, before Dan Frost was sent to the bin for a mistimed high tackle on Bailey as the visitors started to implode.

Lawrence then made it five tries to Bath, rolling over under a tackle to widen their lead to 16 points.

The visitors started ringing the changes and Yeandle drove over with 23 minutes still on the clock as their line-out finally hit the target after earlier misfires, but it did not invigorate Exeter's comeback.

A Piers Francis penalty added another three points for Bath and Exeter's afternoon was rightly summed up when Dave Ewers was held up on the line with seconds left on the clock, denying them what could prove a crucial bonus point right at the death.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Rae, Lee-Warner, Bayliss, Schreuder, Francis, de Glanville.

Sin bin: Beno Obano (20 mins), Niall Annett (78 mins)

Exeter: Hodge; Nowell (capt), Slade, Kata, Woodburn; Skinner, S Maunder; Sio, Frost, Street, Dunne, Jenkins, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Schickerling, Williams, Davis, J Maunder, J Simmonds, DeVoto.

Sin bin: Dan Frost (48 mins)

Referee: Karl Dickson