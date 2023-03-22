Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Thomas du Toit has made more than 100 appearances for the Sharks

Bath have signed South Africa tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, who will join the club after the 2023 World Cup.

The 27-year-old was part of the Springboks side that won the World Cup in 2019 and has been capped 15 times since his debut in 2018.

Du Toit has played for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship since 2014 and has captained the side.

"He is a world-class operator at scrum time," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said. external-link

"There are not many players in the world who can play on both sides of the scrum to an international standard, maintain control and have destructive power.

"He is another player we have added to our squad who also possesses fantastic carrying ability to get his side over the gainline."

Bath have already signed Scotland fly-half Finn Russell for next season, with the 30-year-old also joining after the World Cup.