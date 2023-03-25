Close menu

Premiership: Leicester Tigers 46-24 Bristol Bears - Julian Montoya stars as 2022 champions win again

Harry Thacker score for Bristol Bears against Leicester Tigers
Harry Thacker's early try against his former club was his 15th in all competitions for Bristol Bears this season
Gallagher Premiership
Leicester: (15) 46
Tries: Youngs, Watson, Montoya 2, Pollard, Clare Pens: Pollard 2 Cons: Pollard 4, Gopperth
Bristol: (10) 24
Tries: Thacker, Ibitoye, Randall, Pens: MacGinty Cons: MacGinty 2, Ibitoye

Leicester Tigers strengthened their grip on a top four place with a thrilling bonus-point win over fellow play-off hopefuls Bristol Bears.

Bears led through Harry Thacker on the counter-attack, but a Ben Youngs score and Anthony Watson's try from Handre Pollard's kick made it 15-10.

Gabriel Ibitoye raced then through to put the visitors ahead after the break.

But Tigers responded in style, with two Julian Montoya scores and Pollard and Charlie Clare tries ensuring victory.

More to follow.

Leicester: Brown; Watson, Scott, Gopperth, Potter; Pollard, Youngs; West, Montoya (capt), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Libenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Cornin, Cole, Snyman, Reffell, van Poortvliet, Atkinson, Steward.

Bristol: Piutau; Lloyd, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye; MacGinty, Randall (co-capt); Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Bradbury, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), Lewis, Harding.

Replacements: Davis, Genge, Kloska, Heenan, Thomas???, Uren, Bedlow, Heward.

Referee:

