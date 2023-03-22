Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Freddie Steward's red card in England's final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday has been rescinded.

The England full-back, 22, was sent off just before half-time after his elbow made contact with Hugo Keenan's head.

An independent disciplinary committee reviewed all available evidence and heard from Steward via video link.

The committee found there were "sufficient mitigating factors" for the collision and ruled that Steward is free to play again immediately.

