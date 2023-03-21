Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Davies spent two seasons playing for Clermont Auvergne between 2014 and 2016

Scarlets captain Jonathan Davies will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions centre left the field as Scarlets completed a European Challenge Cup Pool B clean sweep at Bayonne in January.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel explained that Davies is suffering with a combined calf and Achilles injury.

"Jon is still struggling, I don't see him playing much rugby for a while," Peel confirmed.

"I'd say he is [out for the season]."

The 34-year-old took over the Scarlets' captaincy this season from Wales captain Ken Owens but now joins fellow centre Scott Williams on the side-lines for the remainder of the season.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland left Davies out of this year's Six Nations squad in favour of younger players such as Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady.

Davies won the most recent of his 96 Wales caps in the 2022 Six Nations before being overlooked by Pivac for the summer tour of South Africa and the autumn internationals.

Scarlets have been strengthened, though, by the fitness of Wales centre Johnny Williams who made his return for the region in the 49-42 loss to Munster, after five months out with a calf injury.

"Johnny Williams getting through that Munster game was huge for us and huge for him as well," said Peel.

Williams replaced Johnny McNicholl after the full-back sustained a knee injury in the game against Munster.

Peel has not, however, ruled McNicholl out for the season, saying: "I wouldn't say Jonny is [ruled out for season].

"He is going okay but he's not going to be available for a while.

"He will be touch and go maybe to play again this season - which is more positive than what we thought when he came off."

Johnny McNicholl has won 10 caps for Wales

Peel also confirmed that Wales scrum half Kieran Hardy will return for the Scarlets' home match against Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday, 25 March, but that no other Wales squad members from the 2023 Six Nations will feature.

"Ken [Owens] will have the week off this week - he's obviously dealing with a baby as well so I'm sure he's keeping busy," added Peel.

"Kieran will be available so I am looking forward to seeing him back in the fold. The rest [Wyn Jones, Rhys Patchell, Leigh Halfpenny] might join us later in the week for training."

Scarlets, along with Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, and Ospreys are yet to have any players commit their future to the region after the news that regions could starting re-signing players.

"There's still contract negotiations going on at the minute," said Peel.

"We're in a position now to send out contracts…. so I'm hoping that in the near future we'll be able to get a few across the line."

Wales' four professional rugby teams agreed new standard form contracts with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) having only been able to make verbal contract offers for several weeks.

"It's a massive relief for a lot of the players as well as for us as a region to be able to put plans in place for next season," Peel added.

"There are going to be departures, there's no hiding that. We need to make sure we have the best available squad for the budget we have."

Peel confirmed that Davies is under contract and his injury will not his effect his future at the region as contract negotiations continue.