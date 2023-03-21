Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hogg 'would love' Townsend to stay as Scotland coach

Stuart Hogg believes Gregor Townsend can take Scotland to greater heights and "would love him to stay" as head coach beyond the World Cup.

Townsend's contract expires after the tournament later this year and has confirmed he would like to remain in the role.

He is expected to hold talks with Scottish Rugby over the next few weeks.

"I would love for him to continue," full-back Hogg told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"He works incredibly hard. His attention to detail is the best I've ever come a cross in a coach.

"I think the relationship Gregor's got with players and the rest of the coaches, it's the best environment I've ever been involved in in the past 12 years.

"I'd be disappointed to see anything change, but then you understand that everyone goes through their own little cycles about what they want to achieve.

"I would love for Gregor to stay but would he want to stay? I'd like to think so but I genuinely don't know."

'Gregor is more chilled as the years go by'

Townsend, 49, led Scotland to a third-place finish in the Six Nations, matching their highest position since Italy joined the Championship in 2000.

The team also sit fifth in the world rankings, as high as they have ever been. Despite being in the national job for six years, Hogg believes Townsend is still improving as a coach.

"I only feel over the last few years we're really getting the best out of Gregor," said Hogg, who earned his 100th Scotland cap in the defeat by Ireland.

"I remember when we first came in after the World Cup there was changes here, there and everywhere about defences coaches, forwards coaches, attack coaches. Nothing was really settled for years.

"Only since the last World Cup have we properly got a coaching side that's been together for a long time. There's no secret to our success, it's all coming from that coaching side.

"Boys love going into training every single day, learning about each other as players and as people and that has come right from the top, from Gregor.

"I think as the years go by, the more chilled out and relaxed he becomes and that's quality for everybody."

