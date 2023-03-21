Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has won 37 caps for Wales since his debut in 2013

Ospreys forwards Jac Morgan and Scott Baldwin will both have surgery after picking up injuries on international duty with Wales.

Hooker Baldwin, 34, sustained a pectoral injury in Wales' fourth Six Nations match against Italy.

Back-rower Morgan, 23, injured his ankle in training before their final Six Nations game in France.

Ospreys say it is "likely" the pair will now miss the remainder of the season.

Baldwin returned to the Wales squad for the 2023 Six Nations, replacing the injured Dewi Lake, for his first selection in more than five years.

The hooker featured as a replacement in Wales' opening two games against Ireland and Scotland, before picking up an injury five minutes after coming on in Rome.

Morgan also made three appearances in the Six Nations, twice starting at blindside flanker and once wearing the number eight jersey.

Ospreys are 13th in the URC table with three games remaining, but have reached the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup where they face Saracens on 2 April.