George Hammond (centre) was part of the Harlequins squad that won the Premiership in 2020-21

Harlequins second row George Hammond has signed a contract extension with the Premiership club.

Hammond, 22, is the 17th player, and 12th from the Quins academy, to commit to a new deal this year.

The England youth international has played 36 times for the club, who are eighth in the Premiership.

"The opportunity to play for your boyhood club is always special, so to be able to re-sign here with Harlequins is fantastic," Hammond said. external-link

"We play a great style of rugby that suits my game and is also fantastic for our supporters to see week in, week out. It's enjoyable as a player to be part of a group that does what we can do.

"There's a good group of us here at the moment that have come through the age grades together, it's great to be able to progress through the ranks with some of your best mates.

"This is a team that really values and invests in its academy system and I think we're seeing the benefit of that now with so many of us breaking into the senior team."

Hammond made his debut against London Irish in 2019-20 and was part of the Harlequins squad that lifted the 2020-21 Premiership title.

The lock, who joined Quins at the age of 12, represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-20 levels.