Ireland and France both provide three players for the Six Nations player of the championship shortlist.

Grand Slam winners Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen are named alongside France's Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud and Antoine Dupont.

Ireland took the Grand Slam by beating England on the final day - and were the only side to beat second-placed France.

Fans can cast their vote on the Six Nations website external-link until the poll closes at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, 22 March.

Doris had an influential role for Ireland from number eight while Keenan was an assured presence at full-back and Hansen made an impact from the wing as Andy Farrell's side won their country's fourth Grand Slam.

France were ruthless in beating England at Twickenham for the first time in the Six Nations since 2005 but lost against Ireland in Dublin.

Wing Penaud scored five tries to finish as the tournament's top try scorer while Ramos scored a competition-high 84 points from full-back.

Dupont led from scrum-half and could win a second player of the championship award in as many years.

Former Scotland captain John Barclay chose Keenan as his player of the championship while ex-Wales skipper Sam Warburton opted for Penaud as they discussed the stand-out performers during BBC coverage.

The winner will be announced on 24 March alongside the team of the championship.