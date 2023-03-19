Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Llewellyn has spent the majority of his career so far playing in the United Rugby Championship with Cardiff

Gloucester have signed centre Max Llewellyn for the 2023-24 Premiership season from United Rugby Championship side Cardiff Rugby.

The 24-year-old has made 38 appearances for Cardiff, scoring five tries since making his debut in 2017.

Llewellyn, who is 6ft 5in, has also played 14 times for Wales' under-20 team.

He is the son of former Wales international Gareth Llewellyn, who won 92 caps for his country.

"Max is a young player that has a huge amount of potential," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington.

"He's obviously a big lad and he enjoys that physical side of the game but that's not the only string to his bow.

"Max will have some experienced Premiership backs to learn from here in addition to the coaching staff, so he's in a great place to develop."