Six Nations 2023: Johnny Sexton or Finn Russell? BBC pundits pick their teams of the tournament

BBC pundits John Barclay and Sam Warburton have named their Six Nations teams of the tournament.

Both teams include 10 of the same players, while former Scotland captain Barclay has picked compatriot Finn Russell at fly-half, with ex-Wales skipper Warburton choosing Johnny Sexton.

Players from Grand Slam champions Ireland and runners-up France dominate but there are five Scottish players and one Italian. There are no players from England or Wales.

Have a look at who both men picked in their XV and let us know the team you would pick in our comments section below.

Barclay's XV: Keenan; Van der Merwe, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Hansen; Russell, Dupont, Baille, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Fagerson, Ollivon, Doris.

Barclay selected six Irishmen, five Frenchmen and four Scots. The big talking point was at fly-half, where Barclay chose Russell.

"I love the way he plays the game," said Barclay. "I think it was a really important championship for Finn that he could come in and steer the team.

"There were some errors to his game but not as much to previous years and his approach to the game is fantastic."

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan was Barclay's player of the tournament.

He said: "It is so easy to give it to Antoine Dupont and his highlight reel would probably be better but you very rarely see Keenan do a single thing wrong in the game.

"His core skills are so good and his positive contributions are so influential. I think he is quality."

Sam Warburton's team of the tournament: Keenan; Penaud, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Sexton, Dupont; Schoeman, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Negri, Van der Flier, Doris.

Warburton's XV: Keenan; Penaud, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Sexton, Dupont; Schoeman, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Negri, Van der Flier, Doris.

Warburton selected seven Irishmen, four Frenchmen, three Scots and an Italian.

The former British and Irish Lions captain said Sexton was Ireland's "colonel" and would be his current choice at 10 for the Lions.

"I'm a bit more risk averse so that is why I like Johnny Sexton - because he is less risky and has less errors in his game," said Warburton.

The tournament's top try-scorer Damian Penaud was Warburton's player of the tournament.

"I just love Penaud," he said.

"Dupont is the best player in the tournament but I think Penaud is a brilliant player."

  • Comment posted by Someone76, today at 14:24

    Ireland fan here, but how have they both selected Furlong? Obviously a great player, but he only played 2 games and was well short of his best in the second one against England.

    • Reply posted by nairnp, today at 14:51

      nairnp replied:
      Not sure who the obvious choice at tighthead is?

  • Comment posted by Hypertension, today at 14:27

    Not a single English or Welshman in either selection.

    Says it all really and I'm not in disagreement. A terrible season for both.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:12

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Impossible to make a good case for anyone from either country against either of the 15s chosen. A very sad but brutally honest assessment.

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 14:40

    either team would be a dream. I am so glad the BBC have some top class pundits who talk a lot of sense and raise a smile. please keep John & Sam.

    • Reply posted by guygs18, today at 14:42

      guygs18 replied:
      Entirely agree - most eloquent pundits covering rugby at the moment.

  • Comment posted by guygs18, today at 14:24

    Furlong’s a great player but has hardly played

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 14:49

    Let’s be thankful the debate is about Russel or Sexton and Farrell jnr is nowhere insight. For me Russell because the defending team fear him and he is unpredictable. Also Sexton moans a bit too much for me. Constantly trying to milk the penalties.

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 16:35

      Stuart replied:
      No consideration of Ntamack which I found surprising.

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 14:21

    No Huw Jones in either? 2 forwards selecting!

    • Reply posted by JR, today at 14:25

      JR replied:
      Mind they aren’t allowed to pick a team of forwards. Jones maybe just edged out.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman, today at 15:37

    Clearly depends what type of game you want to play. Exciting running rugby, defenses kept on their toes then Russell. More pragmatic rugby then Sexton. What people forget is that Sexton is wrapped in cotton wool and hardly played for Leinster before the 6N. Russell plays all Racing games including in the fallow weeks! Imagine Russell that fresh and behind a more dominant pack!

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 16:46

      blooms replied:
      That's a good point re the amount expected from either player around 6N times. However, I always feel that the big issue with Russell is consistency. You know what you're going to get with Johnny, every game. With Russell, it depends on which way the wind is blowing and if he's not on form it can go quite wrong quite quickly.

  • Comment posted by Robert Holmes, today at 16:12

    At least everyone agrees on Dupont!!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 16:33

      Blott replied:
      Best 9 currently on world scene

  • Comment posted by Erse, today at 15:00

    VDM, some spectacular attacking moments but maybe at fault for a few tries against Scotland.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:01

      SD replied:
      VDM plays FOR Scotland not against them!

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 15:19

    Needs a subs bench for those that were close to that I would add
    A. Capuozzo

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:07

    Furlong is a silly choice, considering his limited involvement, and clearly not a lot of thought went into it.
    Van der Merwe did some good stuff, but was found wanting in the biggest test against Ireland. Hansen and Penaud should be the wings.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 15:17

      Blott replied:
      Furlong a silly choice ?

      But if the Lions were picked today, he’d be the only real choice to start at tighthead

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 14:40

    cant understand why furlong is in there with his limited game time,huw jones must have been close,gifted player

    • Reply posted by Paddy, today at 14:52

      Paddy replied:
      Agreed Furlong wasn’t even Irelands best performing tight head prop. Bealham had better tournament before getting injured.

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 14:26

    Surely Ramos!!

    • Reply posted by jlaws, today at 15:49

      jlaws replied:
      Keenan best Fullback in World, and arguably player of the tournament. Ramos a fine player, especially attacking wise, but has some defensive frailties, whilst Keenan does everything well, week in, week out.

  • Comment posted by ErnieBernie, today at 15:05

    A shame that Huw Jones didn't get the nod. Fickou is a class act for sure but he benefits from playing behind a more dominant pack. Jones, alongside Russell and Tuipolotu, has had to find the spaces more creatively and has made more metres than any other player outside the back three.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 16:16

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      As an Englishman I ‘d rather face Fickou than H Jones

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 14:56

    fair selection, and if there was Lions this year, still wouldnt be an Englishman or Welshman in sight. Would be 9 Irish, 6 Scots or 10-5, or thereabouts.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:01

      SD replied:
      As a staunch England fan I agree. Only possible one in contention be Genge for bench.

  • Comment posted by quirk_douglas, today at 14:44

    IRL fan here. I reckon IRL team would be a more dangerous side with Russell playing for us... so Russell for me. If you love Rugby then you love Russell. Furlong is class but didn't do much this tournament. Penaud and Keenan nailed on in back 3... but I'd say James Lowe gets that 3rd spot. He made significant contribution in every game. Ringrose had a great tournament too. Thomas Ramos unluckly

    • Reply posted by Scotsdiver, today at 14:48

      Scotsdiver replied:
      agree re Russell. But Lowe ahead of Van der Merve ? Never. Ever.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffblue, today at 16:41

    I know he's not in the selection choice but I'd choose N'tamak, he is a good blend of the two, he can spot chances and control a game also.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 16:44

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Paired with Dupont it's a no brainer to have them both in there

  • Comment posted by Madame Marie, today at 15:29

    The only four absolute certs are Dupont, Penaud, Doris & Van der Flier.

    Every other position has at least 2 deserving candidates.

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 16:00

    Danty? Only 2 games but what a huge impact he had. Danty and Fickou.

  • Comment posted by stuart forsyth, today at 15:49

    Couldn't argue with either. Others that could have been there- Ken Owens-great leader of a poor Welsh side. Richie Gray-Dominant in the line out and great in the loose. Flament-super tournament. Charles Ollivon-Got one of the top 7s in world rugby. Huw Jones-His try count says it all. itelligent player. With Tuipilotu the centre combination of the tournament. James Louw. tries from nothing

