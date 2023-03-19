Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Aidon Davis' match-winning try was his first for Exeter since a double on his debut in the opening round of the Premiership Rugby Cup in November

Premiership Rugby Cup Final London Irish: (14) 20 Tries: Ruiz 2 Cons: Atkins 2 Pens: Atkins 2 Exeter: (10) 24 Tries: Innard, Iosefa-Scott, Davis Cons: Jenkins, J Simmonds 2 Pen: Jenkins

Exeter beat London Irish 24-20 in extra time to win the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Ignacio Ruiz and Jack Innard traded close-range tries before Irish's Argentine hooker got a second, with Exeter's Danny Southworth sin-binned.

Irish had Josh Basham yellow-carded with seven minutes left and Exeter capitalised with Josh Iosefa-Scott's try to make it 17-17 at full-time.

Jacob Atkins' penalty early in extra time put Irish up, but Aidon Davis' try just before the break sealed the win.

It is the second time in as many years that Irish have lost the final after extra time - they were beaten on tries scored after drawing 25-25 with Worcester last season, as their 21-year wait for a trophy goes on.

It was Exeter's third cup triumph since promotion to the top flight in 2010 - they won the 2014 LV Cup and the 2018 Anglo-Welsh Cup.

London Irish: Stokes; Williams, Joseph, Hitchcock, Dykes; Atkins, O'Sullivan; Gigena, Ruiz, Chawatama, Caulfield, Munga, Cooke (capt), Basham, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Cornish, Haffar, Parker, Scragg, Gonzalez, Englefield, Poolman, Harmes.

Exeter Chiefs: Wyatt; John, O'Brien, Hendrickson, O'Loughlin; Jenkins, Cairns; Southworth, Innard (capt), Schickerling, Williams, Dunne, Tshiunza, Davis, Tuima.

Replacements: Harris, Kenny, Iosefa-Scott, Teague, Kirsten, Becconsall, Devoto, J Simmonds.

Referee: Adam Leal