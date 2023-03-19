Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland hooker Rob Herring scored the 91st and final try of the 2023 Six Nations

The 2023 Six Nations featured a record-breaking 91 tries from 15 games, beating the previous record of 86 in 2021.

Here's a look at some of the try-scoring stats that stood out and the chance to vote for your favourite try of the tournament.

Match with most tries - France 41-28 Wales (nine)

Ireland claimed the Grand Slam with victory over England but France were intent on claiming a bonus point victory and ending their campaign with a flourish.

Les Blues cruised past Wales, who scored four tries of their own, in a nine-try affair in Paris.

George North became Wales' record Six Nations try-scorer with his 23rd since making his tournament debut in 2011.

Most tries for one team in a match - France (seven)

England fell to their heaviest home defeat against a ruthless French side in their penultimate game.

It began with a Thomas Ramos try after two minutes before Charles Ollivon, Thibaud Flament and Damian Penaud all scored two each as France romped to a 53-10 victory and a first win over England at Twickenham in the Six Nations since 2005.

Hat-trick hero - Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

The fly-half seized the opportunity afforded by the absence of Finn Russell to score a hat-trick in a 26-14 win over Italy in Scotland's concluding game.

Kinghorn was a constant threat with ball in hand, his pace and power evident with every carry.

Russell is likely to return to the number 10 jersey for this autumn's World Cup, but it remains to be seen what role Kinghorn plays in France after impressing against the Azzurri.

Top try-scorer - Damian Penaud (five)

The Frenchman, who can play at wing or centre, scored one in the defeat by Ireland before touching down twice at Twickenham and adding a couple more in the victory over Wales.

Compatriot Ramos, and Scotland pair Kinghorn and Huw Jones finished in joint second on four, while Duhan van der Merwe, Mack Hansen, Thibaud Flament, Charles Ollivon and James Lowe all managed three.

Team with most tries - France (21)

France may have lost their Six Nations crown but they were fluid in attack. Led by the half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, France exploited opposition defences.

They scored 21 tries, which is one more than the 20 scored by Grand Slam winners Ireland.

Team which conceded most tries - Italy (22)

Italy claimed the unwanted prize of an eighth Wooden Spoon in a row, despite signs of improvement.

The Azzurri ran France close in their opening game and had Scotland on the ropes in their last, but their defence remains an issue.

Italy conceded 22 tries as they lost every game. Wales, who finished fifth, were next with 19 tries conceded.

England conceded 18 tries and 135 points - both their worst ever in the Six Nations.

Best try of the tournament

One for you to decide. Penaud three times, Van der Merwe twice and Ireland's James Lowe all feature in our selection.

Have a look at the selections (video available to UK users only) and vote for your favourite.

Duhan van der Merwe v England: Kicking us off with a bang. The Scotland wing sliced through the English midfield from inside his own half before evading another four attempted tackles.

Damian Penaud v Ireland: The tournament's top try-scorer opened his account by starting the counter attack before latching onto the final pass to burst clear.

James Lowe v France: The Ireland wing produced the acrobatics to ride the tackle in mid-air and score in the corner, but was his foot in touch?

Kyle Steyn v Wales: Scotland's wing may have touched down but this was all about Finn Russell, who got over the gainline and managed to free his arms in the tackle to flick the ball out the back door for Steyn to ground.

Thomas Ramos v England: Talk about the perfect start. France sniffed an early opportunity and moved the ball quickly to their flying full-back, who had too much speed for the covering white shirts.

Damian Penaud v France: The cherry on the cake. Penaud finished off a flowing French team move to land the final blow against England.

Duhan van der Merwe v Italy: For all of his pace and power, the Scotland wing gracefully hangs in the air as he scores in the corner.

Blair Kinghorn v Italy: With the clock in the red, Scotland could have kicked for touch and ended the game but they chose to play on and ran the full length of the field as Kinghorn sealed his hat-trick.

Damian Penaud v Wales: Romain Ntamack made the break and popped off to Antoine Dupont to fire the ball wide for Penaud to finish.

