Gregor Townsend says he wants to stay on as Scotland head coach beyond the World Cup after his side finished the 2023 Six Nations with a bonus point win over Italy at Murrayfield.

Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick secured Townsend's side a third win of the championship and the former Scotland fly-half hinted that he would like to renew his contract.

"I would like to stay on at this stage but this is probably not the time to be answering these questions," he said post-match.

"I've indicated that I need some time to reflect and have some time off."

The 49-year-old took charge of the national team in 2017 after a successful stint with Glasgow Warriors, and has overseen a broad improvement in Scotland's fortunes.

With his contract up after the autumn World Cup, he has been linked with coaching roles in France and England, but the man himself wants to put things to bed one way or another in the near future.

"I expect to get some clarity about my own position soon," Townsend continued. "I've had some conversations over the last few weeks and there will be time in the next few weeks to talk about it some more.

"I don't want to commit to anything at the moment. Conversations have started and will start up again after some time off. We'll see how they develop.

"Honestly, I have tried to put this to the side. Your brain only has so much capacity. Whatever happens over the next week or so, I'll think about it nearer the time. I am delighted with this bunch of players.

"Bringing the older guys back, they are playing at their best level and that is exciting. Tests are only going to get bigger. We didn't beat the top two lessons have to be learned."