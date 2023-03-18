Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tomi Lewis' hat-trick took his tally to nine tries in the Championship so far this season

Winger Tomi Lewis got a hat-trick as Jersey Reds beat Hartpury 36-22.

The Welshman scored two excellent tries inside the opening 15 minutes before Sean O'Connor went over to make it 19-3 five minutes later.

Lewis' hat-trick came in-between two tries for Jack Bates and one for Sam Lewis as Reds led 24-22 at half time.

Brendan Owen and Ben Woollett extended the islanders' lead after the break as the Reds had the better of the territory and possession.

The bonus-point win keeps Jersey in second place in the Championship after 14 wins and a draw from their 16 matches.