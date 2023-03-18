Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johnny Sexton bowed out of the Six Nations in the grand manner by leading Ireland to the Grand Slam

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England Ireland (10) 29 Tries: Sheehan 2, Henshaw, Herring Cons: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton England (6) 16 Try: George Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 3

Ireland won their fourth Grand Slam as they wore down 14-man England in a tense Six Nations finale in Dublin.

Two early Owen Farrell penalties put England ahead before Ireland hit back with a well-worked Dan Sheehan try.

England's hopes of an upset were dashed when Freddie Steward was sent off just before half-time.

Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring tries either side of Sheehan's second of the game ensured Ireland's first Grand Slam in five years, and first won in Dublin.

England, much improved from their humiliating defeat by France at Twickenham last week, scored a deserved second-half try through Jamie George, but were unable to pull off a major upset and ruin Ireland's big day.

Despite being tested by a resilient English side, Ireland - as they have so often done under Andy Farrell - found a way to win as they gave talismanic captain Johnny Sexton the perfect send-off in his final Six Nations match.

The full-time whistle was greeted with Irish celebrations at a jubilant Aviva Stadium as the home side delivered on their immense promise, having entered the competition as the world's number one side.

Irish nerves show in first half

With the prospect of being confirmed as champions before kick-off ended by France's 41-28 win over Wales, the tension inside the Aviva Stadium was palpable from the start as Ireland plotted the dream finale to a memorable campaign.

But while few gave England much chance of spoiling the Irish party following their record-breaking hammering by France last week, it was the visitors who settled quicker.

Their reward was two penalties, both scored by Farrell, the second coming after Alex Dombrandt stopped Johnny Sexton from scoring with a crucial tackle at the other end.

Clearly nervous, Ireland were made to wait until the 18th minute for their first score. But it was a big one as Sexton thumped a penalty between the sticks to surpass Ronan O'Gara as the competition's record scorer.

While Sexton's record-breaking penalty settled a few nerves, Sheehan's score produced a massive roar from the Aviva crowd, the hooker crossing after a well-worked set-piece that saw Josh van der Flier breaking from a line-out maul.

With Sheehan having given Ireland a much-needed shot in the arm, things went from bad to worse for England on the cusp of half-time when Steward was sent off after colliding with Hugo Keenan.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, England refused to lie down in the second half, and moved to within a point when Farrell booted his third penalty between the posts.

But Ireland managed to regain control and exerted enough pressure to prise open holes in the English defence, with Henshaw able to slip through before Sheehan's second score seemingly put the hosts out of England's reach.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.

England: Steward; Watson, Slade, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ribbans, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Mitchell, Smith, Marchant.