Ben Grubb: Cornish Pirates sign Exeter Chiefs back-row on dual-registration deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Grubb
Ben Grubb has made one appearance for Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup

Championship side Cornish Pirates have signed Exeter back-row Ben Grubb on a dual-registration deal.

The 20-year-old has made one appearance for the Chiefs, featuring against Bristol in the pool stages of the Premiership Rugby Cup last September.

The Truro-born player played youth rugby at Wadebridge Camels and Newquay Hornets before joining Truro College and moving to Exeter's academy set-up.

He could make his Pirates debut at London Scottish on Saturday.

