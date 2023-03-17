Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ireland face wounded England for historic Grand Slam

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments44

'Emotional' Sexton prepares for Six Nations swansong
Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

The 2023 Six Nations has reached what promises to be a captivating climax as Grand Slam-hunting Ireland welcome a wounded England to Dublin on St Patrick's Day weekend.

Saturday's tournament closer at the Aviva Stadium could be a huge step in Ireland's journey under Andy Farrell.

Having entered the competition as the world's number one side, the Irish have masterfully navigated their way through the first four rounds to give themselves a shot at winning a fourth Grand Slam - and first in Dublin.

After a memorable 2022 that included a Test series triumph over the All Blacks in New Zealand, a Six Nations clean sweep would be the ultimate statement six months out from the World Cup in France.

England are in a different boat. With their title hopes mercilessly crushed by a rampant France at Twickenham last week, Steve Borthwick's team arrive in Dublin with two main aims: restoring pride and spoiling the Irish party.

England are not the only side with designs on raining on Ireland's parade, of course, as France can still retain their title. To have any chance, however, Les Bleus must beat Wales in Paris (14:45 GMT) before Ireland and England take to the pitch on Lansdowne Road.

'Super Saturday' opens with Scotland hosting Italy at Murrayfield (12:30 GMT), which is live on BBC One.

A Six Nations table showing: 1. Ireland P 4 W 4 D 0 L 0 PD 66 B 3 Pts 19; 2. France P 4 W 3 D 0 L 1 PD 46 B 3 Pts 15; 3. Scotland P 4 W 2 D 0 L 2 PD 8 B 2 Pts 10; 4. England P 4 W 2 D 0 L 2 PD -22 B 2 Pts 10; 5. Wales P 4 W 1 D 0 L 3 PD -50 B 1 Pts 5; 6. Italy P 4 W 0 D 0 L 4 PD -48 B 1 Pts 1

'Desperation is an illness'

Ireland have handled everything the Six Nations has thrown at them, from losing key players to injury to grinding out wins when they haven't been at their best.

The most impressive Irish display came against France in Dublin in round two when Farrell's men ran out 32-19 winners in an epic battle between the world's top two sides.

Beating the holders felt big, but defeating England to deliver a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time brings even greater pressure, and Farrell has called on his players to show calmness in the midst of the "circus".

"All this stuff that you guys [the media] are going to be writing, it all becomes part of the circus, you know, managing all that," he said.

"But in reality, anyone who has ever played in a big game, when you get over that white line all bets are off. It's business time, isn't it?

"All the emotion gets taken out after the first five minutes anyway and then you've got to be at your best.

"To me, desperation is an illness. You want to try and stay away from that.

"You can't be accurate if you're desperate. Being calm enough to be yourself and being controlled enough to be accurate when it matters is a temperament that we're all chasing."

England keen to make amends for Twickenham humiliation

Even without the chance of winning a title, this is an important game for an England side keen to extinguish the pain of their worst home defeat in 113 years of Test rugby against France last week.

For Borthwick, who replaced Eddie Jones as head coach in December, Saturday presents an opportunity to put England back on the right path in the last tournament outing before the World Cup.

It will be a big ask, though, considering Ireland have won their last 13 Tests at home.

"We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France side, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side ranked number one in the world," said Borthwick.

"However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham.

"I'm confident that the team announced will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales."

Graphic comparing Ireland and England's stats in the 2023 Six Nations

What the pundits say

Former England scrum-half Danny Care on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Daily podcast: "You can make mistakes like decision-making or skill execution, which you can forgive, but the one non-negotiable in rugby and especially when you're wearing an England shirt is you don't give up.

"I don't think you'll see an attitude problem from England this weekend. The players and coaches won't let it happen.

"I think Ireland will win but you'll see a more combative performance from England."

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions wing Shane Horgan: "Ireland are uber-confident and are very relaxed at their ability to deliver a performance.

"That confidence has been built over a long period. They've won a tour in New Zealand, they've beaten all the southern hemisphere teams and against France, Ireland really dominated.

"They're secure in their ability and they're not looking over their shoulders."

Sexton v Farrell

As ever, Ireland and England's performance will be dictated by their fly-halves, around whom there has been a contrasting narrative in recent weeks.

This is being built up as Johnny Sexton's big day. It is the Ireland captain's last Six Nations game and he can secure his place in Irish sporting history by becoming the first skipper to win a Grand Slam in Dublin.

He also needs just one point to surpass predecessor Ronan O'Gara as the Six Nations' all-time record scorer.

On the other hand, England fly-half Owen Farrell - the son of Ireland head coach Andy - is seeking redemption after being dropped for Marcus Smith in the France defeat.

Line-ups

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.

England: Steward; Watson, Slade, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ribbans, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Mitchell, Smith, Marchant.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by MCK, today at 07:07

    More of the same for England.Another thumping.Borthwick out now.

  • Comment posted by Lead Belly, today at 07:07

    Hon Eire 🍀

  • Comment posted by JJ150, today at 07:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by fred64, today at 07:04

    England by 20…

    …minutes to have capitulated

    • Reply posted by Darryl, today at 07:06

      Darryl replied:
      Did you mean captivated?

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 07:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 07:00

    I hope Farrell has a good game and proves doubters wrong, although his foot problem is a worry. Hope Tuilagi has a good one too. If the team look improved, that would be a start.

  • Comment posted by butcherboy, today at 06:59

    Ireland truly deserve this GS, especially after last week's game losing 4 top quality players to injury during a game and the way they managed it afterwards

  • Comment posted by maaca, today at 06:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 06:58

    Everything went right for FRA last week. ENG will be better but they will mot improve that much in a week.12 to 15 points and a reasonably comfortably GS for IRE. Also ITL to push SCO close!!

  • Comment posted by ACDC, today at 06:58

    Can’t see past Ireland winning this.

    However, glad to see Arundell get a start, the impact he’s made off the bench has been awesome, even it has just been 30 seconds in some instances!

  • Comment posted by Jumpersforgoalposts, today at 06:55

    I really don't expect anything other than a thumping but hope England can put little bit of pride back into the shirt.

    • Reply posted by Darryl, today at 06:57

      Darryl replied:
      🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. Keep the faith 🏉

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 06:54

    Most are predicting an Ireland victory. . But England are a professional side , with pride.. also, a wounded Lion is very dangerous. .Every team in the Six nations are capable. .and an English rose can be very prickly. . England could have one outstanding game lift in them . . beware

    • Reply posted by Fer de Lance, today at 06:58

      Fer de Lance replied:
      England are a professional side - as they showed against France....

  • Comment posted by Selznic, today at 06:53

    Unfortunately due to mounting public pressure including many on here we got rid of the previous coach who, let me see, got us to the World Cup final. Why do we make a ridiculous change 6 months before the World Cup final. I don’t remember Eddie losing by a record score!

    • Reply posted by beardyweirdy, today at 07:06

      beardyweirdy replied:
      Yeah. The results from previous seasons surely indicated a resurgent England were coming for France and Ireland under Eddie Jones…

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 06:51

    Can’t see England losing by at least 20. Ireland deserve and the RFU need a wake up call

  • Comment posted by Epicuriousness, today at 06:50

    This is sport right here. Top Dog welcomes Underdog. Not quite the same I know but England massive favourites against Scotland in 1990 and look what happened. Sorry Scotland but England were class that year but you got over the line and won your Grand slam. Not the dog in the fight but....Please England, if you're going down, do it swinging!

  • Comment posted by AJM, today at 06:48

    There is always hope.

    • Reply posted by SesReay, today at 06:49

      SesReay replied:
      What position?

  • Comment posted by ginger, today at 06:46

    Hopefully England show up and make it a great match like the Ireland v France and Ireland v Scotland matches.
    Lovely to see owen Farrell laughing when told his sons attended Ireland's captains run yesterday.
    Great for NH rugby that Ireland and France are top of the tree at the moment.
    What a days rugby ahead finishing of with a 4th grand slam I hope.
    Ireland by 12.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 06:44

    Comfortable win for Ireland unfortunately...

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 06:43

    English rugby has been left behind by Ireland, France and to some extent Scotland. Arrogant RFU and thick coaching to blame. In addition dreadful decision making on the pitch but in Rugby things can change quite quickly. Here’s hoping Ireland repeat the crushing so the RFU and management change the pathetic missed tackles, non competitive break downs, slow scrums and aimless kicking

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 06:38

    Destiny day beckons.. greatest ever Irish team can show poise & class to deliver an historic Grand Slam!

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, today at 06:41

      Anon2021 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured