Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Arundell (left) and Manu Tuilagi (right) are two of four changes to the England side beaten by France for their final game in the 2023 Six Nations against Ireland

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England head coach Steve Borthwick says Henry Arundell has an "incredible future" after handing the wing a first Test start on Saturday.

Arundell, 20, replaces Max Malins in the starting XV as England look to recover from their thrashing by France by beating Grand Slam-chasing Ireland.

"I want to see him on the field from the start," Borthwick told BBC Sport.

"I think there will be opportunities for him and we need to make sure we give him the ball in space."

Arundell was playing for the Under-20s last year but now faces the world number one side in Dublin on St Patrick's Day weekend.

He was first called up to the senior squad by Eddie Jones during last summer's tour to Australia, scoring a stunning debut try.

The London Irish player shone from the bench in the win over Italy last month with another powerful finish for the fifth try and has impressed England vice-captain Ellis Genge with his speed and strength.

"He's maybe stronger than me in the gym," said the prop. "Genetically, players in this generation are wild."

'England have to make it physical'

Borthwick says England must maintain their intensity or they will be exposed by an Ireland side that have won their last 13 home matches.

"If the intensity level drops at this standard, the opposition is so good they expose you," Borthwick said.

"That was a painful experience on Saturday [losing by 43 points to France] and what we have to make sure that - as painful as it was and still is - we use it as something that has the potential to be positive."

Borthwick has made four changes to his side, including Arundell, with Manu Tuilagi and David Ribbans replacing injured pair Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Chessum and Owen Farrell recalled at fly-half for Marcus Smith.

But he was keen to give the majority of the team humiliated by France a chance to redeem themselves.

"These players are quality players and they are desperate to do well for England," he added. "From my point of view the players need to understand what international rugby is about, and the players need to learn really fast.

"I think the only way you can learn from that experience is to go again."

Former England scrum-half Danny Care says England have to go for Ireland and "make it physical".

"As an England fan, I want them to be brave from the start," Care told BBC Rugby Union Daily.

"England's only chance in Ireland is to go for them and try things and be brave to spoil the party.

"Everybody is saying 'you're not good enough'. All they can do is shut everybody up and put on a performance they and the fans can be proud of. Don't go there trying not to lose but to try and win."