Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Thorley became Gloucester's youngest ever try-scorer when he crossed in an LV Cup game against Ospreys in March 2015, aged 18

Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley has extended his contract.

The Premiership club have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old academy graduate's new deal.

He won his first - and so far only - England cap against Italy in the 2020 Six Nations and has scored 39 tries in 110 Gloucester appearances.

The 11 tries he scored in the 2019-20 campaign is the highest in a single Premiership season by a Gloucester player.

"He's a leading example of a player that has developed in the Gloucester Rugby pathway and gone on to be a key figure in the first team," head coach George Skivington told the club website.

"He's naturally a very dangerous attacking player, but he's always working to develop and grow his game which you can see in his performances this season.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Ollie represent this club for years to come."