Six Nations 2023: Henry Arundell starts for England with Owen Farrell at fly-half

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments254

Henry Arundell scores a try
Henry Arundell came off the bench to score a try in England's win over Italy last month
Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wing Henry Arundell will make his first England start while Owen Farrell returns at fly-half for their final Six Nations game against Ireland.

Farrell comes back in as captain at 10 after being dropped for Marcus Smith in the record home defeat by France.

Manu Tuilagi is named at inside centre for the injured Ollie Lawrence for his first England appearance under England head coach Steve Borthwick.

David Ribbans replaces the injured Ollie Chessum in the second row.

Arundell has impressed off the bench in this year's tournament and scored England's fifth try within minutes of coming onto the field during the win over Italy last month. He replaces Max Malins, who drops out of the squad.

England will be hoping to bounce back from their humiliating defeat by France last weekend and prevent Ireland from winning the Grand Slam in Dublin.

Smith moves to the bench after being promoted to the starting line-up in an attempt to inspire the attack against France.

Lewis Ludlam is rewarded for his form with a vice-captain's role, alongside prop Ellis Genge, and Dan Cole will win his 100th Test cap if he is brought on as a replacement at the Aviva Stadium.

"We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France team last week, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world," said Borthwick.

"However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham, and I am confident that the team announced today will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales."

Meanwhile, Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan have been passed fit to start for Ireland.

Centre Robbie Henshaw and lock Ryan Baird replace Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson, who were injured in last Sunday's attritional win over Scotland.

A further change for the Aviva Stadium game sees scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park taking over from Conor Murray.

England: Steward; Watson, Slade, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ribbans, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Mitchell, Smith, Marchant

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.

Comments

Join the conversation

258 comments

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:31

    As a Welsh fan it's usually nice to throw a bit of banter when England are struggling. But stones and glass houses springs to mind...
    I hope England give them a good game, though it's undeniable Ireland deserve the GS this year, they've been a joy to watch.

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 17:41

      nope replied:
      As long as we all recover to take down the Southern Hemisphere sides at the WC.

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:25

    How does Van Poortvliet keep his place? Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by geranium, today at 17:38

      geranium replied:
      I thought he was the great white hope?

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 17:22

    JG-P will run rings round JvP - I would prefer to see Mitchell start - much quicker service.

    • Reply posted by Watson, today at 17:52

      Watson replied:
      Mitchell has that "annoying terrier" streak in him which all good scrum half players seem to have. It's a trait that unsettles forwards because they aren't generally quick enough to outwit an unpredictable scrum half buzzing round them like a wasp!

  • Comment posted by guy, today at 17:29

    Van Poortvliet was one of the issues v France. Smith can’t perform with such sedentary distribution.

    • Reply posted by Mike , today at 17:42

      Mike replied:
      Worst player on the pitch last Saturday. Mitchell should be given a chance to start.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:25

    Glad to see Arundell starting, surprised to see same backrow after getting hammered by France.
    I also think Mitchell should be 9 and Slade a very lucky boy to be still there!
    Ribbans good replacement for Chessum.

    Be a VERY tough game for sure.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 17:59

      Blott replied:
      Back row doesn’t seem to be balanced, Ludlum is an odd choice

      Seems a long time since the kamikaze twins played

  • Comment posted by dhphoto, today at 17:41

    I'm usually a big fan, but Henry Slade can consider himself very lucky indeed
    I cannot think of one positive thing he has done in the entire Championship
    Same for JVP and Dombrandt

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 17:58

      Blott replied:
      Dombrant is a show pony……. Ok behind a Quins pack but weak for England

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 17:31

    Doesn't matter who Borthwick picks........
    playing away, AGAINST;
    the No 1 ranked team
    Jaco Peyper & O'Keeffe with Marius Plonker as the TMO will be mission impossible !!!!

    • Reply posted by gsascot, today at 17:38

      gsascot replied:
      With Borthwick's selection for Saturday, there's not an 'officials' team that could manufacture you a win - best chance for England is to hope Ireland go to Twickenham by mistake.

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 17:38

    I really hope Smith isn't the scapegoat for last week's disaster...

  • Comment posted by Watson, today at 17:43

    Lots of kicking the ball away with aimless abandon then - aka Farrell at 10. JVP far too slow, he's been infected by Ben "let's have a cuppa before I pass the ball" Youngs. Why can't our coaches watch Dupont, Aaron Smith, and Far DK and work out that the speed of the scrum half is the major factor in a quick attack? Coupled of course by a 10 that doesn't waste that by hoofing it it the air!!!

    • Reply posted by Banquo, today at 17:48

      Banquo replied:
      The three 9's you mention are sitting behind packs that are competent :) :) at the breakdown. We are really struggling there. But I do agree JVP and Faz need to speed up and when kicking, kick better.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 17:45

    England have at their disposal an embarrassing riches of mediocre rugby players.

  • Comment posted by FreddiesAlive, today at 17:27

    I fear another thrashing. Mitchell should start at 9 with Smith at 10. Shouldn't blame Smith for last week's performance. He (and England) need a pack that can get the team moving forward.

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 17:49

      Jeremy replied:
      Until the England pack can achieve "near parity" and until our ruck speed quickens you may as well play your best game managers / tactical kickers at 9 & 10 i.e. Farrell or Ford at 10 and whoever the coaches believe is the best at 9 for the situation. Quirke (or Mitchell) may be the longer term plan to start at 9. Don't judge a 9 as a starter because they come on and impress against tired legs.

  • Comment posted by AuroratheBlack, today at 17:35

    So only an enforced injury change to a pack that were wholly outclassed by France. Smith carries the blame for the disfunctional forwards and JVP's slow service.
    One very happy Celt.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 17:27

    Itoje shouldn't be anywhere near an English shirt, guy has looked a shadow of his former self. Looks physically and mentally done.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 17:33

      Dr Dre replied:
      He has been 6 out of 10 but not terrible - just not his normal self. His stats are ok. Most tackles vs France, most turnovers and no penalties. Similar can’t Scotland and Wales. People are bagging him for not being the best player in the park.

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 17:34

    I am disappointed that Van Poortvliet is not the sacrificial lamb. Dombrandt and Smith are used to Care between them and Van Poortvliet is not a patch on him. Can't wait to see Raffi Quirke back in the 9 jersey, but somehow think it will never happen.

  • Comment posted by reynaldo, today at 17:32

    How is Dombrandt still in the side?
    How long will Tuilagi last before injury? I hope it is 80 mins.
    Why is Ben Earl not even on the bench?

    • Reply posted by magpie105, today at 17:38

      magpie105 replied:
      Yep the lack of game time for Earl is not right. He was the form player in the prem going into 6N and Borthwick said form would be his main guide in selection

  • Comment posted by 100heathbank, today at 17:26

    Cealan Doris v Alex Dimbrandt
    Dear oh dear…🤣

    • Reply posted by ArmchairJack, today at 17:33

      ArmchairJack replied:
      I guarantee you wouldn’t call him that to his face.

  • Comment posted by yarp, today at 17:34

    JVP is the issue, no where near good enough.

  • Comment posted by Sbroadley, today at 17:41

    Why is he starting with the same No 9 who was pulled off at the verystart of the 2nd half last week? Van P a good player but not enough yet to start for England.

  • Comment posted by Raging Bull, today at 17:30

    Willis & Dombrandt too slow for the Irish back row. Not alot else he could change to be fair, oh, apart from a new 9 🤨

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 18:08

      Thescribe replied:
      O'Mahony's a slouch. There's nothing thoroughbred about him.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 17:24

    What a mess the Borthwick era has started as. Defence is the worst I've ever seen, obvious disaster last week, and his messing around with Smith. 30 seconds here, sent away so he can't train with the back line he's supposed to lead. What on earth is he thinking?

    He doesn't know his starting team, he doesn't have a plan and I don't know how he got the job.

    • Reply posted by Pundit, today at 17:28

      Pundit replied:
      Send your CV to Twickers. You seem a confident chap.

