Henry Arundell came off the bench to score a try in England's win over Italy last month

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wing Henry Arundell will make his first England start while Owen Farrell returns at fly-half for their final Six Nations game against Ireland.

Farrell comes back in as captain at 10 after being dropped for Marcus Smith in the record home defeat by France.

Manu Tuilagi is named at inside centre for the injured Ollie Lawrence for his first England appearance under England head coach Steve Borthwick.

David Ribbans replaces the injured Ollie Chessum in the second row.

Arundell has impressed off the bench in this year's tournament and scored England's fifth try within minutes of coming onto the field during the win over Italy last month. He replaces Max Malins, who drops out of the squad.

England will be hoping to bounce back from their humiliating defeat by France last weekend and prevent Ireland from winning the Grand Slam in Dublin.

Smith moves to the bench after being promoted to the starting line-up in an attempt to inspire the attack against France.

Lewis Ludlam is rewarded for his form with a vice-captain's role, alongside prop Ellis Genge, and Dan Cole will win his 100th Test cap if he is brought on as a replacement at the Aviva Stadium.

"We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France team last week, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world," said Borthwick.

"However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham, and I am confident that the team announced today will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales."

Meanwhile, Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan have been passed fit to start for Ireland.

Centre Robbie Henshaw and lock Ryan Baird replace Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson, who were injured in last Sunday's attritional win over Scotland.

A further change for the Aviva Stadium game sees scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park taking over from Conor Murray.

England: Steward; Watson, Slade, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ribbans, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Mitchell, Smith, Marchant

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.